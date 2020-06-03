Kelly Rowland Reveals She Slept Alongside Her Son Titan, 5, Following George Floyd’s Death: ‘It Ripped My Heart Apart’

Kelly Rowland spoke to HollywoodLife.com about her reaction to the senseless murder of George Floyd & the steps that need to be taken for justice.

Kelly Rowland is a voice of light and hope for so many people and has used her platform to speak out against the racial injustices that have plagued America for far too long. The last three months Kelly has spent most of her time homeschooling, playing with and chasing around her 5-year-old son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. Now, she’s fighting to ensure that he, and the rest of the Black community, have a future where they will finally be treated fair and equal.

“When you start to think about it, you have one senseless act of violence after another and this one almost went under our noses if it weren’t for Shaun King. Right now is the time to get our bearings as a community and start fighting in an organized way,” Kelly told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

“I could barely sleep last night. I slept next to my son and the last thing I saw was him looking at me in my eyes, and all I could think about was George Floyd‘s mother, and anyone else of his family that don’t get a chance to see him again,” she said. “All because of a senseless act of violence done in hate. Honestly, when you look at that video, I just felt so much hate. It just really ripped my heart apart.”

When talking to ET, Kelly called on all Americans to step up and take action. “I’m happy that it’s actually bothering us the way it is now, because that’s when action happens. But we have to have a way to move together, if that makes any sense. We need a way to move together, because if we move and we’re just acting out of all this anger and madness and emotion, [it won’t work]. We have to be collected and unified,” she said.

The former Destiny’s Child singer has since shared a number of resources on her social media for followers to educate themselves about the Black Lives Matter movement and how to make lasting systemic change. Yesterday, she called on her audience to vote in the primaries that happened in DC, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Delaware.

Kelly spoke to HollywoodLife.com to also discuss her latest collaboration with Betty Crocker. The singer partnered with the brand to give away 1,000 birthday baking kits, complete with delicious cake mix, decadent frosting and must-have party decor. Five lucky grand prize winners were chosen on June 1st to receive a personalized birthday message from Kelly, herself!