Kelly Rowland Rocks Protective Face Gear & Stunner Shades After Posting ‘Thirst Trap’ Bikini Snap — See Pic

Kelly Rowland managed to make protective gear look chic while strolling out of the grocery store wearing a red mask and gloves. Can you say HOT?

Even with her face covered in protective gear, Kelly Rowland is still slaying. The Destiny’s Child superstar, 39, was spotted out and about grabbing groceries in Los Angeles on May 14, dressed up in what we’re dubbing “quarantine chic.” While spotted pushing her cart full of goodies to her waiting SUV in the parking lot, Kelly was rocking a denim button down shirt over a pair of slim, white pants. She accessorized with a pair of slip-on espadrilles, and giant, white sunglasses to a touch of glamour to an otherwise boring day. Of course, to protect herself from COVID-19 contamination, she slipped on a pair of latex gloves and a face mask, in a pretty red color. She was still thinking fashion, though; the mask matched her small crossbody purse!

Her outing came one day after she posted an ultra sultry photo to Instagram showing what else she’s been up to while quarantined in California: lounging around in a bikini, of course. The sun is shining in Los Angeles, and temperatures are rising; a strapless bikini, like the one Kelly rocked in her mirror selfie, is basically a required uniform. Kelly’s black, skimpy two-piece showed off her remarkable abs to perfection. She joked in the caption that it was “not a thirst trap,” adding I’m just gonna leave this here.” She also hashtagged it #39, pointing out that she’s almost 40 years old and looks like that.

All of the “Coffee” singer’s followers flipped out about the sexy bathing suit pic. “Well even if it was I LOVE A THIRST TRAP PIC,” La La Anthony commented, adding flame emojis. Serena Williams commented about how much she loves Kelly, and singers Chloe x Halle gushed, “HAAAWWWWTTTT”.

