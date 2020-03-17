Kaia Gerber, Angelina Jolie & More Stars Hit The Grocery Store To Stock Up Amidst Coronavirus

As the public is urged to quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been flocking to the grocery stores to stock up on food, paper goods and more.

Just like us, the stars needs to stock up their homes as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the United States. Officials have continued to urge individuals to practice social distancing, and with hours stuck at home, it’s important to fill up on food and other necessities. Many stars have been photographed grocery shopping over the last several days. Angelina Jolie stepped out with her sweet daughter, Vivienne, for a trip to the store on March 14. They were photographed at Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins, and they each had a large shopping bag in their hands on the way out of the store.

Meanwhile, Angelina’s famous father, Jon Voight, was also photographed hitting up the grocery store. His basket was flowing with paper towels as he made his way down the aisles! Stores are quickly running out of paper towels, toilet paper and more during this coronavirus outbreak, and Jon made sure he got his before his store was out. Meanwhile, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson all linked up for a shopping trip together. They had a cart full of bags from Erewhon after their outing.

Sophia Bush also embarked on a shopping excursion, and she made sure to protect herself as much as possible by wearing latex gloves as she walked through her supermarket. Heidi Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, took similar precautions by wearing a face mask for his outing at the grocery store.

While many businesses and restaurants (aside from delivery and takeout) have been forced to shut down during coronavirus, grocery stores and other essential places, like pharmacies, have remained open. Click through the gallery above to see photos of stars hitting up the store during this trying time.