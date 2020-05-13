Kelly Rowland, 39, Looks Half Her Age In Stunning New Bikini Pic: ‘It’s Not A Thirst Trap’

Kelly Rowland gave us ‘motivation’ to do at-home ab workouts with her hot bikini selfie! The singer looked just as amazing in her new music video, ‘Coffee.’

Kelly Rowland, 39, assured fans that her bikini photo is “not a thirst trap” — but we’re still drooling! The gorgeous singer showed off her exceptionally toned abs while rocking a strapless bikini in a mirror selfie, which Kelly posted to Instagram on May 12. “I’m just gonna leave this here,” Kelly added in her caption, and reminded fans that she’s just one year away from turning 40 years old with the hashtag, #39. Well, she could’ve passed as 29 years old or younger!

La La Anthony doesn’t care what Kelly’s intentions were! “Well even if it was I LOVE A THIRST TRAP PIC,” the VH1 star commented (along with a string of laughing, heart-eyed and fire emojis). Even more stars chimed in. “She fasttttt lol. Mama so [heart-eyed emojis] love you!!!!!,” Serena Williams commented, and singers Chloe x Halle gushed, “HAAAWWWWTTTT [fire emojis].”

Kelly also showed off her legendary bikini body in her new music video for her single, “Coffee,” on April 15! The songstress changed into a number of sultry swimwear pieces as she performed in a utopia-like beach landscape while celebrating her body, spirit and culture in her lyrics and video.

As you can see from the bikini selfie above, Kelly does “genuinely love” working out! This is what the “Motivation” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2019. Specifically, Kelly revealed that she enjoyed workouts with her personal trainer Massy Arias, doing pilates and Soulcycle. She also spilled her post-holiday trick for losing weight: drinking water and eating veggies and protein. It’s really not that complicated! “It sounds boring, and it is, but it works,” Kelly assured, who stressed that you “have to do the work.” We’ll accept that challenge to get abs like the ones above.