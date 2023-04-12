Scheana Shay Covers Raquel Leviss’ Face With Lala Kent’s In Wedding Photos Amid ‘Scandoval’

One month after news broke that Tom Sandoval, 39, cheated on Ariana Madix, 37, with Raquel Leviss, 28, their Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, 37, revealed that she edited Raquel’s face out of her wedding photos. The brunette beauty and her husband, Brock Davies, appeared on the Undressed with Pol’ and Patrik podcast on Apr. 12, in which she revealed she edited Raquel’s face and swapped it for Lala Kent‘s. “I decided to edit all my wedding photos and put Lala’s face on Raquel’s,” Scheana said during the podcast. “I had to I don’t want that b**** in my photos.”

As many know, Raquel was an official bridesmaid, along with Ariana at Scheana’s Aug. 2022 wedding to Brock. She first posted the group photo, which included her 28-year-old co-star via Instagram on Oct. 12, 2022. “Take. Me. Back. We legit had the best bridal party rocking dresses from @piagladysperey and @bellabridesmaids with the men in @novamen!”, the 37-year-old captioned her wedding photos at the time. However, amid the podcast episode airing, Scheana took to Instagram to share the newly edited photos on Apr. 12.

“The most beautiful bridesmaids best photographer ever: @themorgantaylor dresses thanks to @piagladysperey custom couture @polatteu,” Scheana captioned the new photos. Raquel was originally two spots to the right of the bride, however, the newly edited snapshot showed Lala in her place. Soon after she shared the new photo, many of Scheana’s 1.4 million followers took to the comments to react to the face swap.

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” one fan joked in the comments, while another added, “A+ petty.” Meanwhile, a third admirer couldn’t help but point out that Lala’s face replaced Raquel’s. “And happy Lala could swap out you-know-who at the last minute,” they wrote, while former Bachelor star Nick Viall quipped, “Life is all about how we respond.” Lala commented as well, however, she only replied with a simple red heart emoji. Some other fans had a few questions and didn’t like the edit. “This is weird AF, just photoshop Raquel entirely out of the photo,” one penned, while another asked, “Wasn’t LaLa a bridesmaid to begin with? I’m confused.”

Following the cheating scandal, Raquel released an apology statement via Entertainment Tonight on Mar. 8, about five days after Tom and Ariana’s breakup. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Raquel wrote in the statement. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.” Most recently, Tom appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast on Apr. 11, and claimed that his now ex-girlfriend allegedly “punched” him after finding out about the affair.

“So obviously she was very upset, she punched me and all this sh**,” he said on the episode. “But after she calmed down, we started talking, and a couple days later I sit down and talk to her again and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think I can be faithful in a relationship with you right now.’” The next episode of Vanderpump Rules airs Apr. 12.