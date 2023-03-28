Lala Kent Claims Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Were Found ‘Under The Covers’ Before ‘Scandoval’

Lala Kent, 32, spoke out about some red flags she noticed in Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ friendship before their headline-making affair, in a new interview. The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Jeff Lewis‘ Sirius XM show on Tuesday and claimed her co-stars were once even found “under the covers” together by someone. She explained that the unnamed individual recalled “opening the doors and seeing Sandoval and Raquel under covers together” but thought to themselves, “‘This is weird but they’re just best friends.’”

Lala claimed the incident happened somewhere off-camera at “some party,” and also said that she started to have her own suspicions about Tom and Raquel long before Tom’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix found out he was cheating on her with Raquel since July 2022, earlier this month. The blonde beauty told Jeff that at one point, she thought to herself, “These two have crossed a line. They’re f–king each other,” but she never spoke to Ariana about her suspicions because they were “super close for a while” and she didn’t have any proof.

Lala’s comments about Tom and Raquel’s friendship-turned-affair come after fellow Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright spoke similar sentiments on the March 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “There were times whenever we went to certain events when [Tom and Raquel] came together and I was like, ‘This is kind of odd,’” she told Andy Cohen. She added that she dismissed her doubts about the friendship and thought, “Tom Sandoval makes friends, like, really fast with different people, so I was, like, maybe they’re just close friends right now.”

Both Tom and Raquel took to social media after news about their affair went public. They apologized for hurting Ariana and others, but they didn’t comment on the current status of their relationship. The potential new lovebirds have been seen together since the news broke, but Ariana, who broke up with Tom, isn’t too worried about what they’re up to. She was recently approached while she was running some errands, and admitted she didn’t care about what her ex and Raquel were doing.

“I don’t know what they do,” she said in a video obtained by Page Six. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”