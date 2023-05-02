Kristen Doute Makes Her Comeback In Emotionally-Charged ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Trailer: Watch

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale is going to be the television event of the year. The trailer released by Bravo on May 2 features footage from when cameras started rolling again after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ secret affair was exposed to the world. In the trailer, Kristen Doute makes her big return to comfort Ariana Madix over Tom’s cheating. Kristen, who was fired from the show in 2020, used to date Tom before Ariana did. Tom and Ariana’s 9-year relationship came to an end in March 2023 once Ariana found out that Tom was sleeping with Raquel for months.

You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it. pic.twitter.com/pTL1F2KkNg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 2, 2023

In the trailer, Tom claims he was going to dump Ariana regardless of his relationship with Raquel. Tom and Ariana have a heated sit-down conversation where Tom tells Ariana that he and Raquel “became really good friends.” Ariana lashes out at Tom and says that she doesn’t “give a f*** about Raquel” and that their “friendship is bulls***.” Ariana also tells Tom that she regrets ever loving him.

Raquel doesn’t seem to feel bad about hurting Ariana in the trailer. She laughs everything off and tells Tom “it turned out so horribly wrong.” Tom defends his relationship with Raquel and tells his BFF Tom Schwartz that he “felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time.” Raquel denies that her and Tom are “an item” when her ex James Kennedy calls her on the phone.

Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay are also enraged over what Tom and Raquel did to Ariana. And Tom Schwartz is in the hot seat as he’s asked how long he’s known about the affair. Schwartz claims that Sandoval told him about the affair “a month ago.”

The Vanderpump Rules finale will air May 17. It will be followed by the reunion hosted by Andy Cohen that filmed on March 23. Fans will witness the entire cast react to Tom and Raquel’s secret relationship that was going on behind everyone’s back over the course of several months. There’s been rumors that two of the cast members nearly got physical with each other at the reunion. After filming wrapped, Andy took to Instagram to tell his followers that “nothing was left unsaid”. He also promised viewers a “really confrontational” and “really emotional” reunion.