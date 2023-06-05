Brittany Cartwright Hints She & Jax Taylor May Be Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ (Exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been off Vanderpump Rules for the last two seasons, but they’ve had a lot to say about Tom Sandoval‘s shocking affair with Raquel Leviss. In the wake of the ‘Scandoval’, there’s been speculation that Brittany, 34, and Jax, 43, might return to the show for season 11. So when Brittany appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast to promote her partnership with Cupshe’s BeMe: The Cupshe Birthday Collection, we asked the mom-of-one how she feels about a possible reality TV comeback.

“We’re definitely a lot more open to it now than we would’ve been,” Brittany EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “Like for instance, for Scheana‘s wedding, they [production] had said, ‘Would you guys care if we filmed you guys at this time?’ And we were like, ‘No.’ It wasn’t ready for us yet. Us having a break from reality TV was really good for our marriage, I think.”

As Brittany noted, she and Jax were at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ August 2022 wedding in Mexico, but they asked not to be filmed. At the time, the couple was still working through their feelings on being fired from the Bravo show in 2020. Since then, Jax and Brittany have slowly returned to the spotlight with a Watch What Happens Live appearance, a VPR commentary miniseries on Peacock, and a new podcast called When Reality Hits.

“We’ve gotten into more things with our podcast going,” Brittany said to HL. “We’re kind of getting back into the flow of things. So if it’s right for our family, we would definitely be open to it. We definitely are open to other things, too. So we’ll see.”

When we asked Brittany if she and Jax have been approached yet about returning to VPR, she played coy, and told us, “I mean…There’s things that we’re talking about.”

While Brittany and Jax’s return isn’t confirmed yet, the Kentucky native did say she thinks “it would be fun” to do the show again with her husband.

“That was a huge part of my life and Jax’s life especially for so long,” Brittany explained. “There were some bad moments, but there were also some amazing moments. The wedding and our engagement and all that stuff was on the show as well, so I have to remember that and how much fun I had.”

Brittany also admitted that she had “FOMO” seeing Scheana, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and the rest of her former co-stars filming the show without them. “All my friends would be filming together and me and Jax weren’t there. That felt really weird at first,” Brittany shared. “It was kind of hard for us at first. But we definitely needed that time off.”

As for Jax, Brittany told us that her husband — who is now a father to their 2-year-old son Cruz — has “learned so much from his past” and has “grown” since his controversial time on the show. “He’s still Jax Taylor. He still has his moments. He’s still good TV,” Brittany said. “But [he’s] definitely grown up a lot and changed a lot. As long as you grow from your mistakes, I think that’s all that matters.”

Brittany came on the podcast to promote Cupshe’s eighth birthday collection that features 56 swimsuit styles and 20 cover-up designs. Brittany teamed up with model Chanel Iman and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young for the Cupshe collection. And in her interview with HL, Brittany admitted that she was initially “very intimated” to do a photoshoot with Chanel and Heather, but they really bonded during the process.

“It was so much fun,” Brittany said on the podcast. “Chanel having her baby bump, it was so beautiful to see. The swimsuits looked amazing on her. I was so jealous. Heather just had a baby as well. So I just felt like we all are so strong and all got together and were so kind to each other. It was just a really fun time.”

Brittany’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. In addition to promoting her Cupshe partnership, Brittany also discusses Tom Sandoval’s ‘Miami Girl’ reveal on VPR, Jax’s current relationship with former co-star Kristen Doute, and more!