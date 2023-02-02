Heather Rae Young Gives Birth: She Welcomes Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa have welcomed their baby boy! Heather, 35, gave birth on Jan. 31, 2023, per her Instagram. “Our baby boy is here…1.31.23,” they wrote with a white heart in an Instagram caption on Feb. 2, alongside a photo of her and Tarek holding them in both of of their hands. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so appy,” thye also said with a red heart in the joint statement.

The real estate experts announced they were expecting a little one on Jul. 13, 2022. “It was a huge shock,” Heather revealed to PEOPLE at the time. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.” She added, “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. Heather is the stepmother of Tarek’s kids with his ex Christina Hall, Taylor, 12 and Brayden, 7.

Heather previously revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she originally didn’t want kids of her own, but joining Taylor and Brayden’s lives changed her mind. “We don’t know how life’s going to shift and what the future holds,” the former Playboy model said in January, months before getting pregnant. “When we first met, we both had said ‘no’ to having children. And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a step mom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children.”

“And so more recently I have started thinking about having one of my own,” she continued. “I brought it up to Tarek and at first we talked about it and so we’re on the same page. We are planning on possibly having a baby in the future but right now I am going through egg freezing. I’m doing the second round of egg freezing.” She added that they “talked” about freezing embryos as well, but wanted to try naturally first. It looks like it all worked out!

On July 25, Heather revealed she was having a baby boy and has spent the last few months documenting her feelings as her due date approached. For instance, on Sept. 12, she shared a mirroe selfie with her baby bump on full display and wrote about wanting to meet her baby already but also realizing she has to enjoy the moment. “Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life,” she began. “There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom.”

Tarek also shared some of his feelings as he got closer to being a dad for the third time. “I remember learning I was going to be a dad with Taylor and thinking about how important it was for me to put my kids and my family first- no matter what- and how I was going to love my kids unconditionally,” he wrote in a picture of him holding Heater’s baby bump. “Tay, Bray, and Heather are my world and bringing another baby El Moussa into the family makes me feel those feelings all over again. I’m so lucky to be having a baby boy with the woman of my dreams. Seeing how amazing she has been to Tay and Bray over the years has shown me what an incredible mom she’s going to make and I can’t wait”

Congrats to the new parents of three!