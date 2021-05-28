Khloe Kardashian Recalls Egg Freezing Hormones Making Her ‘Round’: ‘We’re Our Own Worst Critics’

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter while the latest ‘KUWTK’ episode aired, reflecting on the experience of freezing her eggs in the hopes of having another baby.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, said she was her “own worst critic” while watching the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality star took to Twitter on May 28 to reflect on her appearance while watching the ep, which was filmed in the Fall of 2020. “I know no one will probably notice this but watching these old episodes I can tell I was on all those hormones freezing my eggs especially with how round I got #KUWTK we are our own worst critics,” the Good American mogul tweeted during the episode.

The mom-of-one has been open about her fertility journey, after welcoming daughter True with on again/off again boyfriendTristan Thompson. That struggle has been one of the main plot points on the latest season of the reality show, which will wrap in just a few episodes. The May 27 ep also featured Kim Kardashian revealing the unfortunate news that she didn’t pass the baby bar exam. Kim struggled to come to a decision about whether she should re-sit the exam, all while planning her infamous 40th birthday trip to a private island.

On that getaway, her then-husband, Kanye West, gave her a special gift — a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian. It was a hectic time for Kim, who also revealed her son, Saint West, tested positive for COVID after contracting the virus in school. “He’s crying and coughing on me,” Kim said in a confessional. “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but now I have to figure out what we’re going to do, especially with the other three kids. I’m supposed to be doing 12 hour study sessions with my tutor [for these two intense weeks], but taking care of my kids obviously comes first.”

After a few days, “Kim and the family tested positive for COVID,” the show revealed. “I’ve just been feeling so sick and awful with COVID that I can hardly get out of bed and study,” Kim explained. “I thought that [just] making this decision to stick with law school was going to be hard and to do this test, but I had no idea that I was going to get COVID. I’m feeling extremely achy, like so bad. The worst back pain. I have 104 fever. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.”