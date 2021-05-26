Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed The ‘Baby Bar’ Law Exam: ‘It Makes Me Want To Give Up’

In this new ‘KUWTK’ clip, Kim Kardashian is left super disappointed after getting the results of her baby bar exam, which she spent six weeks cramming for.

Kim Kardashian did not pass her first law school exam, the baby bar, which she took during summer 2020. In a preview for the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed her unfortunate news to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. She earned a 474 on the test, but needed a 560 to pass.

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it’s a four year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim revealed. “After one year you have to take the baby bar. This one is actually harder, I hear, than the official bar. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying. It was so important for me to take this and to not pass….it gets your spirits down and makes you want to give up.”

Kourtney and Khloe offered their sister some encouragement, and assured her that their late father, who was a lawyer would be “really proud” of Kim for even getting this far. “What pisses me off is the fact that I spent all that time away from my kids,” Kim explained. “I can’t do it again. I don’t have time to do the next test. It’s in November.”

The KUWTK clip was filmed in mid-October, so there wasn’t much time for Kim to make her decision about whether or not she wanted to sign up for the test again. “I’m filming the end of our show, which is so emotional,” she said. “I have every birthday under the sun. It’s my 40th birthday and I planned this whole trip. It’s too late to cancel. And if I fail again….it’s like….what was the point?”

Khloe pointed out that Kim should just wait until June when the baby bar would be available again, but that idea wasn’t appealing to Kim, either. “I don’t want to wait for another year to go by for school,” she complained. “I just got to the end where I almost know everything. I want to stay in this headspace. I could try….or I could give up. I don’t know. I really need to think about it.”

Of course, viewers will have to tune in and see what decision Kim makes regarding her law school future! The next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Thursday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. on E!