Tarek El Moussa’s Wife: All About His Marriages To Heather Rae Young & Ex Christina Haack

The ‘Flip or Flop’ star and his ex-wife rose to fame for hosting the HGTV hit. After the split, he fell in love with yet another superstar realtor. Find out more about his two marriages.

Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been an HGTV staple for nearly a decade. The realtor-turned-star rose to fame with his hit TV show Flip or Flop, which premiered in 2013. Tarek and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, hosted the show together for all 10 seasons, even after they split up. Since he and Christina called it a day, Tarek fell in love with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 34, and the pair seem so in love. Find out more about both of his marriages here!

Heather Rae Young

After Tarek and Christina’s divorce in 2018, he started dating Heather Rae Young in 2019, going Instagram official with her in August of that year. Since starting their relationship, the two couldn’t seem more in love. Heather was quickly welcomed by both Tarek’s daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, whom he had with Christina. The pair got engaged in July 2020, while vacationing on Catalina Island, California. Shortly after they got engaged, Tarek gushed over his then-fiancée as they went shopping for furniture. “I’m just so excited about life!” he said. When the pair celebrated Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple, Heather revealed that she’d gotten a tattoo that said, “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa,” as a sweet Valentine’s gift.

The pair tied the knot in October 2021, and they couldn’t seem happier since first getting married. It’s no surprise that she was very easily welcomed into the family. Before they even got engaged, Tarek had revealed that she got along well with his kids and his ex-wife. “She is amazing with the kids, and my daughter especially just adores her. And I wasn’t nervous to introduce her at all because I know what an amazing girl she is. And I know what an amazing daughter I have, and I knew that they would connect right away,” he told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview in 2019.

While it’s clear that Heather is a great step-mom to Brayden and Taylor, the couple may try to have some kids of their own. After the pair tied the knot, the Selling Sunset star realized she may want to have some little ones of her own in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in January 2022. “When we first met, we both had said ‘no’ to having children. And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a step mom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children,” she said. “More recently, I have started thinking about having one of my own.”

Christina Haack

Tarek and Christina’s relationship came before their success as the hosts of Flip or Flop. The pair got married in 2009, and during their marriage the couple had their daughter (in 2010) and son (in 2015). Both of them being real estate agents, they began flipping houses in the late 2000s, due to the struggling economy at the time, which led to them getting the HGTV show. The pair debuted as the hosts of the beloved renovation show in 2013.

Unfortunately, Christina and Tarek’s marriage didn’t last. The couple broke up in 2017, and the divorce was finalized in 2018. Despite the breakup, they continued hosting Flip or Flop into the final season, which reached its final episode in March 2022. After the pair announced that the show would come to an end, the reason why was told by a source close to them to People. While the pair are “cordial” to each other, the source revealed that the show may have been “too intimate of a setting” for both of them. Some of the rising tension was hinted at on the show, when Tarek walked off in the middle of a discussion, disagreeing on a decision about a pool.

While the show may have had some tension towards the end, it does seem like Tarek and Christina generally make a good team as co-parents and get along after their split. After the show came to an end, Tarek had a kind message for his ex-wife on his Instagram. “I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!” he wrote.

After the split, Christina was married to For The Love of Cars host Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, and they had a son together. Since their split, she’s gotten engaged yet again to another realtor: Joshua Hall. When Christina had her romance (and later son) with Ant, Tarek was very supportive. When she had her son, Tarek explained that he wanted to have a great relationship with her son in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “I’m glad she’s happy, and I’ll do everything I possibly can to be as great as I can be to her kid. At the end of the day, her son is gonna be the brother of my kids,” he said in 2019.