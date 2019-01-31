Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Tarek El Moussa: Why I Have 'No Reason' To Be Upset About Ex Christina's Marriage To Ant Anstead

Tarek El Moussa has made it clear that he has no ill will toward his ex, Christina, and her new husband, Ant Anstead, and in this EXCLUSIVE interview he opens up about why he’s taking it so well!

It’s been just about three years since Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa separated, and they’re in a good enough place where he’s able to be more than happy that she’s moved on and married Ant Anstead. Although the Flip or Flop star only found out his ex tied the knot via texts from friends, he told us EXCLUSIVELY that he’s totally cool with the situation. “It’s life, it happens,” he said in HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE interview. “Once you get divorced, people are going to meet new people. People are going to get remarried. Things are going to change. That’s why it’s called divorce and different things happen. I have no resentment. I hope the best for her. I hope the best for him. At the end of the day, my kids are happy. It’s a stable house. It’s good for them. There’s no reason for me to be upset. It’s a good thing.”

Tarek added that he’s in the “best place he’s ever been” these days, as well. “I’m mentally clear, focused, calm, happy, relaxed, motivated,” he confirmed.”I can now really, really say I am looking forward to tomorrow and not thinking about yesterday.” Aside from the divorce, Tarek has also dealt with battling two different forms of cancer in his past, and both of those things have really helped motivate him to move forward and get to such an optimistic point in his life today.

“Once you lose everything you have and hit rock bottom, it gives you a chance to reevaluate who you are, who you want to be and how you’re going to get there and just be a better person,” he explained. “If I didn’t go through everything I went through from the divorce to the sicknesses, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Would I change anything? No, I wouldn’t.”

As for his personal life, Tarek has mostly been focusing on work — he’s continuing to film Flip or Flop with Christina, and also has a house-flipping pilot of his own coming to HGTV in the spring. However, he admitted that, after putting a lot of attention on bettering himself, he might be ready to find something serious again. “I’m open to anything [when it comes to dating]!” he revealed.”I will literally do anything and everything. My mindset is I want to find someone again, possibly.”

He even said he would be open to the possibility of having more kids if he found a new partner and the idea made her happy. But, for now, he has two kids with Christina to still worry about! Luckily, the two have co-parenting down pat. “It’s always about the kids,” he told us. “We’re always communicating about the kids, so that’s it. We get along fine.”