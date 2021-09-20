Christina Haack Engaged 1 Year After Ant Anstead Split – See Her Proposal Pics With Joshua Hall

The ‘Christina On The Coast’ star is ready to get hitched once again, as she shared photos of her new engagement ring from Joshua Hall!

Love is in the air! Christina Haack, 38, announced that she’s engaged to Joshua Hall just one year after she separated from her ex-husband Ant Anstead, 42. The Flip or Flop host took to Instagram to share photos of herself and Joshua with a gorgeous new engagement ring on Monday September 20. The star captioned the photos with a series of emojis, including a heart, an infinity symbol, a lock, a key, and a ring (fitting)!

In the photos, the pair were enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach. Christina rocked a white tank-top and tie-dyed pink skirt, as Joshua sported a light-blue, short-sleeved button down shirt and jeans. In the first photo, she cuddled up close to her fiancé, in the second the pair were kissing, and the last was a photo with her arm around Joshua, and the ring was very clearly visible. “Christina’s pavé engagement ring represents exquisite beauty and class. Her enormous diamond is 5 carats and looks to be worth $150,000. Her square shape diamond appears to be a Radiant Cut and her band is lined with smaller diamonds that accentuate the center stone,” CEO of The Diamond Pro Mike Fried told HollywoodLife in an email

Joshua will be Christina’s third husband. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El-Moussa from 2009 to 2018. After the pair divorced, Christina was married For the Love of Cars host Ant Anstead in 2018. The pair separated in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June. Fans thought that Christina may have been engaged, after she made a post on Instagram where a ring was visible, and then it was quickly deleted.

While Christina and Ant have been separated for a year, her ex-husband Ant has been dating Renee Zellweger since June, and the pair went Instagram official in August, when Ant shared a photo of himself with the actress, along with his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-star Cristy Lee, to his Instagram. Ant and Renee met while filming an episode of the show.