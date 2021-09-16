Ant Anstead & Renee Zellweger Snuggle Together As They Go Instagram Official After 3 Mos. Of Dating

Renee Zellweger snuggled up to boyfriend, Ant Anstead, in an adorable new photo as the couple has gone Instagram official after dating for 3 months.

Renee Zellweger, 52, and boyfriend, Ant Anstead, 42, are finally Instagram official and the couple looked adorable when Ant posted a photo of the two of them cuddled up together. The black and white photo pictures both of them with their cheeks pressed up against each other while they’re both smiling. Ant didn’t write a caption as the photo clearly speaks for itself.

The happy couple has been spotted out and about a ton lately and they are always showing off major PDA. Just the other day, on September 2, the duo went bike riding together in Laguna Beach, California. For the outing, Renee rocked a pair of black leggings with a black zip-up vest, sneakers, and a baseball cap. Ant threw on exercise shorts and a tan T-shirt.

If there’s one thing for sure about the lovebirds it’s that they love the outdoors and when they’re not bike riding, they’re going for walks. They went for a stroll through the park on August 28 with Ant’s youngest son from his previous marriage with Christina Haack.

For the occasion, Renee threw on forest green khaki pants with the same vest and sneakers while Ant rocked shorts and a simple white tee. That same day, Ant was pictured picking up Renee into his arms as they shared a passionate kiss.

While this is the first time Ant and Renee went Instagram official, he has actually posted a photo with her before. On August 22, Ant shared a photo with Renee and his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-star Cristy Lee. He wrote a lengthy caption about his new show while also calling Renee, “incredibly magical.” How sweet is that?