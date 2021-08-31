See Pics

Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Hold Hands & Take His Son For A Walk In Laguna Beach — Photos

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger took a romantic stroll around Laguna Beach as Ant pushed his 1-year-old son Hudson in a stroller.

Ant Anstead, 42, and Renee Zellweger, 52, were joined by Ant’s 1-year-old son, Hudson, for their latest romantic outing. The lovebirds enjoyed a stroll in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Saturday (Aug. 28), and Ant, 42, was simultaneously on dad duty as he sweetly pushed his youngest child in a stroller during the walk. The British TV personality dressed casually in a white T-shirt and navy shorts and also carried around a backpack filled with items for baby Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, 38.

At one point during the stroll, Ant and Renee were seen holding hands with big smiles on their faces. Like her beau, the Judy star wore fairly casual attire for the outing, opting for a black jacket, cargo trousers, sneakers and a hat. Renee also carried a light shoulder bag for the couple’s excursion. During that same outing, Ant and Renee took a leisure bike ride around the neighborhood without Hudson.

This isn’t the first time that Ant and Renee took a stroll together and brought Hudson along for the ride. In early July, which was around the time the couple sparked romance rumors, they took Hudson out on a walk around Ant’s Laguna Beach home. The doting dad held onto the blond tot as Renee smiled while walking beside them, and he even showed off a little PDA when he put one hand on Renee’s shoulder.

Renee and Ant met on the set of his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride and immediately felt a connection. They kept their relationship relatively private early on, but in recent weeks the couple has made their romance much more public. The pair attended their first public event together on August 7 when they went to a Radford Motors gala in California. About two weeks later, Ant went “Instagram official” with Renee by posting a photo that featured the couple and Ant’s Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-star Cristy Lee. In his caption, the Wheeler Dealers star gushed that Renee is “incredibly magical.”

Ant similarly praised Renee in an Aug. 20 interview with Entertainment Tonight, in which he revealed that the stars had been dating for “a while” before news of their romance surfaced online. Ant’s new relationship came after he separated from Christina in Sept. 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Together, the exes share Hudson, and Ant is also a dad to teenagers Amelie and Archie, whom he shares with his first wife, Louise Anstead.