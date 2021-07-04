Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Take His Son Hudson, 21 Mos, For A Stroll In Laguna Beach

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead showed off some affection while spending time with his adorable son Hudson, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack, in the second public outing they’ve been on since romance reports surfaced.

Renee Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, seem to be getting closer after reports recently claimed they’re one of Hollywood’s newest couples. The actress joined the TV personality and his 21-month-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack, 37, for a nice sunny stroll around his Laguna Beach home on July 3. The doting dad was holding the blond tot as Renee smiled while walking beside them. Check out the pics HERE!

Ant also showed off a little PDA at one point when he put one hand on Renee’s shoulder during the outing. He was also smiling from ear to ear and looked as happy as could be. The Jerry Maguire star wore a long-sleeved blue top and matching leggings as well as an orange baseball cap and flip flops while Ant wore a white T-shirt and blue shorts. Little Hudson looked a lot like his dad in a blue patterned T-shirt and matching shorts.

The trio’s walk comes just one day after Renee and Ant made headlines for being photographed for the first time since they sparked romance rumors. They hung out on what appeared to be a balcony outside of Ant’s home on July 2 and looked relaxed and happy as they conversed together. There were a lot of smiles between the both of them and Renee held a coffee mug during the fun hangout.

Renee and Ant reportedly met on the set of his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride and immediately felt a connection. “Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source told PEOPLE about the duo. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

The reported new relationship is the first one Ant’s had since he separated from Christina nine months ago. Although they filed for divorce in Nov., it wasn’t finalized until June 21. Renee’s last known relationship was with musician with Doyle Bramhall II, whom she dated from 2012 until 2019.