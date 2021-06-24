Renee Zellweger Reportedly Dating Ant Anstead 9 Months After His Split From Ex Christina

Less than a year after separating from his wife Christina Haack, Ant Anstead has made the quite the rebound! The reality star is reportedly dating Oscar winner Renee Zellweger.

Renee Zellweger, 52, apparently got much more than a casual drive when she filmed an episode of the new Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The Chicago actress is reportedly dating the show’s host Ant Anstead, just nine months after Ant separated from his wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack according to TMZ. Renee and Ant reportedly met while shooting the Celebrity IOU: Joyride episode, which is set to be a six episode spin-off series. After they wrapped, the Academy Award-winning actress went back to give Ant a pair of work boots — but it’s not clear when they actually started dating.

Ant and Christina split up in September 2020, later filing for divorce in November 2020. The couple’s divorce was finalized on Monday June 21, according to E! News. Christina and the former Wheeler Dealers host have one son together Hudson London Anstead. In a post following the split, Christina penned a lengthy message about “breaking the pattern” to her Instagram account. Ironically, she mentioned that she’d wanted to be a sports agent “like Jerry Maguire” before getting into real estate and subsequently TV — and one of Renee’s early breakthrough roles was playing Dorothy Boyd in the Cameron Crowe movie about a sports agent.

Before getting together with Ant, Renee’s last relationship was with musician Doyle Bramhall II. The pair were together from 2012 until 2019. The couple had reportedly gotten engaged back in June 2016, but never officially tied the knot. The Bridget Jones actress was also married to country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005, but the relationship was short lived as the marriage was annulled only four months later. In a 2016 interview, Renee revealed that she’d forgotten that they’d gotten married. It was that quick, huh?

Fans will possibly get to see some Renee and Ant’s chemistry onscreen when Celebrity IOU: Joyride premieres. In the show — which is a spinoff of Property Brothers’ (Drew and Jonathan Scott) show Celebrity IOU — stars give their loved ones “the car of [their] dreams.” Besides Renee, stars like Tony Hawk and Mary J. Blige are also set to be featured in reality series. The spin-off was announced on May 18 via social media, which Ant also posted about. “I have TWO new shows coming to @discoveryplus…’Celebrity IOU JoyRide sees @cristylee09 and myself team up with a bunch of really cool celebs (you will for sure know) and together we give away a car to a deserving loved one!” he wrote back in May.