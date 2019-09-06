Christina Anstead Gives Birth To A Baby Boy, Hudson London – See Adorable 1st Pic

He’s here! Christina and Ant Anstead welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson and we’ve got their sweet birth announcement and first pic of the baby.

Christina Anstead, 35, and husband, Ant Anstead welcomed their first child together, a healthy son on Sept. 6. “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” Christina wrote in an Instagram pic holding her newborn and beaming at him as Ant stands over her smiling at his little one. The Christina on the Coast star shares son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while the Wheelers Dealers host is also father to two children — son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

The Flip or Flop star previously opened up about how her pregnancy was quite tough early on. “The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me,” she wrote on social media in March. “Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs.”

Christina and Ant announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram back in March. “Ant and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!”, Christina wrote alongside a photo of herself holding an ultrasound photo while hugging Ant. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” she added. Christina also joked that the family was going to need a bigger car after their new addition.

Interestingly enough, it was Christina’s ex-husband, who accidentally let it slip that she and Ant were having a little boy. Tarek revealed the news back in April during an interview with TMZ. Tarek and Christina finalized their divorce in 2018 after separating two years prior.

Christina and Ant met in November 2017, and had a surprise wedding ceremony in front of their closest friends and family at their Newport Beach, California, home on December 22, 2018. Congratulations to the Anstead family on their baby boy!