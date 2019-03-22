We’re flipping out! Christina El Moussa, now Anstead, is expecting her third child, first with new hubbie Ant Anstead!

After their fairytale wedding on December 22, 2018, Christina El Moussa, 35, and Ant Anstead have announced they’re expecting their first baby together! In an adorable Instagram post, Christina and Ant cuddle up while holding out an ultrasound picture of their future child. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!” the HGTV star captioned the photo. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!” This is Christina’s third child. She shares Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two children, Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from a previous marriage. This is going to be one beautiful blended family! See Christina’s announcement here!

Ant, a British actor, also shared his excitement on Twitter, with an adorable collage of all four kids, with the ultrasound in the middle. “And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!” It’s clear the other children are ecstatic in each of their individual selfies alongside the ultrasound pic! Ant told People after the couple’s wedding that the kids “instantly clicked” after meeting. “We’re very lucky because from day one everyone instantly clicked. It feels like we’re all supposed to be together,” he said.

And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!! 🙏🏻❤️🔥🔥🥰 pic.twitter.com/cSvEbshMOJ — Ant Anstead (@AntAnstead) March 22, 2019

Ant and Christina first met after each of their divorces in November 2017. They told People, following their Christmastime wedding, that they “saved each other” following their respective heart breaks. “It was a crazy couple of years,” Christina revealed. “It’s like my life did a 180.” Ant added, “We’ve both had challenges, but ever since we met it’s just been an instant connection.” So beautiful! We can’t wait to see Ant and Christina welcome their new young one into the world!