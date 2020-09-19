Ant Anstead: 5 Things To Know About TV Host Splitting From Wife Christina After Less Than 2 Years

Ant and Christina Anstead have sadly ‘made the difficult decision to separate’ after being married for just under two years and welcoming a baby. Here are five things you should know about Anr.

Ant Anstead, 41, and Christina Anstead (El Moussa), 37, are calling it quits after 21 months of marriage. Christina took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to announce the shocking news with a short yet heartfelt message, which can be seen below. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” the caption read alongside a photo of the former lovebirds walking in front of a sunset on a beach together.

The split comes just under two years after the husband and wife surprised their wedding guests with their secret nuptials in their Newport Beach house on Dec. 22, 2018, and one year after they welcomed their son, Hudson London Anstead.

Here are five things you should know about Ant.

1. He’s the host of Wheeler Dealers. In 2017, Ant replaced Mike Brewer in the show’s 14th season. The series focuses on saving old, but repairable cars.

2. He started dating Christina in Nov., 2017. Christina revealed that she was dating Ant by posting a selfie of them riding motorcycles back in Jan., 2018.

3. Just like Christina, he was previously married as well. Prior to dating and marrying Christina, Ant was married to Louise Anstead in 2005 before they separated in 2017.

4. He also has two children from his previous marriage. Ant and Louise share a daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14. When asked about his recent wedding with Christina, he gushed to People, “We wanted to make it about the kids. It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

5. He’s an accomplished TV presenter. A published automobile expert, he’s presented for For The Love Of Cars, Building Cars Live, Chinese New Year the Biggest Celebration on Earth, Worlds Most Expensive Cars, Craft I Made This and more.