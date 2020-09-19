5 Things
Hollywood Life

Ant Anstead: 5 Things To Know About TV Host Splitting From Wife Christina After Less Than 2 Years

Ant Antstead, Christina El Moussa
MEGA
Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead 'Serengeti' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jul 2019
Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead is all smiles when out and about in New YorkPictured: Christina El Moussa and Ant AnsteadRef: SPL5006792 270618 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Anaheim, CA - Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead take the entire family to church just a day after their surprise nuptials! The newlyweds where accompanied by Ants mother, Christina's parents, best friend and their four children. The HGTV starlet tied the knot with Antstead in a "winter wonderland" wedding on Saturday.Pictured: Christina El Moussa , Ant AnsteadBACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Anthony Anstead relax backstage at an event in Austin, Texas. Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead out and about, Austin, USA - 09 Jun 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
and

Ant and Christina Anstead have sadly ‘made the difficult decision to separate’ after being married for just under two years and welcoming a baby. Here are five things you should know about Anr.

Ant Anstead, 41, and Christina Anstead (El Moussa), 37, are calling it quits after 21 months of marriage. Christina took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to announce the shocking news with a short yet heartfelt message, which can be seen below. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” the caption read alongside a photo of the former lovebirds walking in front of a sunset on a beach together.

The split comes just under two years after the husband and wife surprised their wedding guests with their secret nuptials in their Newport Beach house on Dec. 22, 2018, and one year after they welcomed their son, Hudson London Anstead.

Here are five things you should know about Ant.

1. He’s the host of Wheeler Dealers. In 2017, Ant replaced Mike Brewer in the show’s 14th season. The series focuses on saving old, but repairable cars.

2. He started dating Christina in Nov., 2017. Christina revealed that she was dating Ant by posting a selfie of them riding motorcycles back in Jan., 2018.

Ant Anstead, Christina El Moussa
Ant Anstead and Christina El Moussa were married in Dec. 2018. (MEGA)

3. Just like Christina, he was previously married as well. Prior to dating and marrying Christina, Ant was married to Louise Anstead in 2005 before they separated in 2017.

4. He also has two children from his previous marriage. Ant and Louise share a daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14. When asked about his recent wedding with Christina, he gushed to People, “We wanted to make it about the kids. It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

5. He’s an accomplished TV presenter. A published automobile expert, he’s presented for For The Love Of Cars, Building Cars LiveChinese New Year the Biggest Celebration on EarthWorlds Most Expensive CarsCraft I Made This and more.