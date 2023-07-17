Renee Zellweger Poses For The 1st Time With Ant Anstead’s Two Eldest Kids In Sweet New Photos

Ant Anstead, 44, and actress Renée Zellweger, 54, have been dating for over two years, but they only just recently posed on Instagram with his two oldest kids. The Celebrity IOU Joyride host posed with his girlfriend and his son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, for a couple of group photos shared on Jul. 17. In the first snapshot, both Archie and his dad rocked classic black tuxedos, while Amelie stunned in a strapless black gown.

Renee easily stole the show in a shimmering gold gown that she accessorized with matching metallic gold pumps. The Bridget Jones Diary star sweetly posed alongside Ant, as she placed her hand on top of his shoulder. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old packed on the PDA with Renee and put his arm around her waist. His son was a doting brother and put his arm on his sister’s back as she was pictured laughing in the photo.

“@fosgoodwood How it started How it ended x @landrover @radfordmotors,” he captioned the carousel of photos, along with a laughing emoji. In the second slide of Ant’s post, he shared a hilarious snapshot of the group on what appeared to be a dance floor at the glitzy event. By that point in the night, the father-of-three had ditched his tuxedo jacket and was partying with his family and girlfriend among other friends.

Soon after he shared the post with his 452K followers, many of them took to the comments of the post to react to seeing Renee with his two kids. “You all look happy to be together is nice to see a down to earth picture of all of you,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Wowwwww [sic]… Love it!! You are ALL so handsome and classy lookin’ Love Love Love.” Meanwhile, one of Renee’s fans couldn’t help but swoon over seeing the Oscar winner smile. “Incredibly gorgeous!! I am over the moon to see Renee glowing with love and happiness!!”, they penned.

The 54-year-old and Ant were first linked to each other in Jun. 2021, per PEOPLE. They met while on the set of his show, Celebrity IOU Joyride that spring and were confirmed to be officially dating a few months later. Ant even took to Instagram in Sept. 2021 to share a photo with Renee and take their romance to the next level. Ant shares his two eldest kids with his first wife, Louise Anstead, who lives in England with both of the teens, per PEOPLE. He also welcomed a son, Hudson, 3, with his second wife, Christina Hall, 40.

Although this is the first Instagram photo of Renee with his eldest kiddos, they actually all met during the holidays in Dec. 2021. “It was great,” he told PEOPLE in Jan. 2022. “I mean, Renée’s so personable, and so great with people, and they’ve met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together. Of course, everybody got on famously. It’s really nice.” Renee was briefly married to singer Kenny Chesney in 2005 before she obtained an annulment. The blonde beauty has also been linked to Jim Carrey, A Star Is Born director Bradley Cooper, musician Doyle Bramhall II, and others.