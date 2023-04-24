Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Hold Hands & Kiss In Rare PDA Photos For 2nd Anniversary

Ant Anstead is very much in love with Renée Zellweger. To commemorate the couple’s two-year dating anniversary on April 23, Ant, 44, shared an Instagram tribute to Renee, 53, with PDA-filled footage of the lovebirds. Ant’s video included a photo of the stars holding hands on a walk together, as well as more snapshots of them kissing. Ant captioned his post, “Two years of magic 💫💫x.”

Ant and Renee met in early 2021 after they filmed an episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride together. The episode aired in August of that year, which is the same month they were first spotted together as a couple. In Sept. 2021, Ant addressed his relationship with Renee to PEOPLE and explained that he wants to keep their romance private. “It’s something I’m not really willing to talk too much about. It’s really early in our relationship and I don’t want to put any pressure on that,” he said.

Later that month, Ant and Renee went Instagram official, and the British vehicle expert gushed to PEOPLE about how “grateful” he is that they met. “I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them,” Ant said. “And that’s what happened in this case.”

Ant started dating Renee after his split from his wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack, 39. Ant shares a son, Hudson, 3, with Christina. The exes were in a custody battle over Hudson last year. Ant is also a dad to son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, from his first marriage to Louise Anstead.

Before Ant, Renee was involved with musician Doyle Bramhall II. They dated from 2012 to 2019 and even got engaged in June 2016. However, they never tied the knot. She was also married to country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005 but annulled the marriage shortly afterwards. Renee has no children.