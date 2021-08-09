Renee Zellweger Cozies Up To BF Ant Anstead In Their 1st Public Event As A Couple: See Photo

It’s red carpet official! Six weeks after the world learned about Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s steamy romance, they attended their first public event together.

Renée Zellweger and her new boyfriend Ant Anstead busted out the black ties and LBD on Saturday night, attending the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California. This marked the first major public event that Renée, 52, and Ant, 42, attended as a couple after reports of their love first broke in mid-June. The moment was captured by Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug, who also attended the event. “We are so happy for you, Ant,” Lydia captioned the photo, since Ant, an automobile expert, helped revitalize the brand, and the Gala was where Redford unveiled its new Lotus Type 62-2 coach-built sports car.

Renée Zellweger attending a car event yesterday…to celebrate an Ant Anstead new project! 😍❤️😍 She looks so fab!!! pic.twitter.com/EFtQwegurF — ZellyFriend (@zellyfriend) August 8, 2021

“This is a lifetime of dreaming, a lifetime of hard work, a lifetime of learning, a lifetime of setbacks, and a lifetime of believing….” Ant wrote in an Instagram post (h/t PEOPLE). “Last night @radfordmotors revealed our first ever car in collaboration with @lotuscars, and I couldn’t be prouder! Last night I told a story about a moment when I was 12 years old, and I took an engine from an old lawnmower and made a go-kart from an old wardrobe I cut with a hand saw. As a child, totally free, not yet tainted by life’s setbacks, I would have always believed last night was possible! I believe part of being creative, being a dreamer is to remember what you loved when you were a kid. The art to growing up is not growing up too much! These kids built a supercar.”

In June, there were reports that Renée and Ant were dating nine months after he separated from his wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. Ant and the Bridget Jones’s Diary star first connected on an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a new Discovery+ series. The series depicts celebrities surprising friends and family members with the cars of their dreams and meaning that fans will get to see the start of Renée and Ant’s romance when the series drops on Aug. 23.

Since striking up the relationship, Renée and Ant have enjoyed plenty of PDA-filled moments. The couple was caught making out while out and about in Laguna Beach during the 4th of July weekend. In the middle of July, Ant and Renée packed on the PDA during a beach trip. The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other and passionately kissed while sitting in the sand.