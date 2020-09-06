Tamra Judge Torches Former ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Lydia McLaughlin After She Calls Her ‘Pathetic’

Tamra Judge took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a not-so-positive quote about her from fellow ‘RHOC’ alum Lydia McLaughlin in a now-deleted post, and responded by calling her a ‘hypocrite’.

Tamra Judge, 53, proved she’s not afraid to clap back at anyone who talks about her in a negative light when she responded to some shocking things that fellow Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin, 39, said about her in a recent interview. The reality star shared a screenshot of Lydia’s comments on her Instagram page in a now-deleted post, which was captured by Comments By Bravo in the pic below, and made sure to clap back in the caption. The screenshot put a spotlight on when Lydia praised Vicki Gunvalson, 58, after being asked about her and Tamra’s departures from RHOC earlier this year in the Sept. 5 interview, and went on to showcase when she admitted to thinking Tamra is “not letting go” of her past moments on the show.

“I love Vicki, and I ran into her a couple times, and I think it’s good for her. I think she’s ready to leave,” Lydia, who left RHOC in 2018, told Bravo TV in the interview. “She has a successful relationship, she has an engagement. She has a daughter, she’s a grandmother. I think that she has a lot going on.”

“I do know that Tamra … she’s not letting it go,” she continued. “She’s still talking about it. I just feel bad for her, it’s kind of, like, ‘OK, you need to move on and do something else.’ She’s talking about the next season, and I think it’s a little … it sounds pathetic.”

Tamra’s reaction to Lydia was a lengthy one that made sure to point out why she thinks her former co-star’s comments about her are not valid and even hypocritical. “Please don’t feel sorry for me sweet Christian girl, I’m doing just fine,” she wrote. “I have two companies, a real estate license, 4 kids, granddaughter and amazing husband and a new show in the works (not an online series that I had to pay for myself). I watched one of your episodes, the one where you talk about empowering women and lifting them up. Great episode, hypocrite.”

Tamra also explained that she declined a limited role on RHOC because she has “to be home full time with my kids to deal with some devastating health issues we are facing as a family”, likely referring to her husband Simon Barney‘s battle with stage 3 throat cancer. “How dare you judge me,” she added.

Tamra’s clap back didn’t end there either. After a fan commented to her post with support she responded with, “I’ve been off 6 months. She got fired twice years ago and still talking housewives.”

Tamra joined RHOC, which is gearing up for its 15th season, in 2006 and stayed on the reality series for 12 seasons before leaving earlier this year. She was offered a limited role but declined it. Lydia announced that she needed “a break” from the show in 2018 after first joining in season 8 and eventually leaving before season 9. She returned in season 12.