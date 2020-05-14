‘RHOC’ Alum Vicki Gunvalson Thinks It’s ‘Shocking’ Bravo Keeps Bringing Kelly Dodd Back ‘Every Year’

Vicki Gunvalson may not be coming back to ‘RHOC’ for Season 15, but that hasn’t stopped her from commenting on who is returning — and who shouldn’t be.

Vicki Gunvalson still has mixed feelings about her surprising exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County in February. After all, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this will be the “first time in 15 years” that she won’t have producers “in my home every day for four months”. It’s basically going to be a shock to her when production on the fifteenth season does resume, following the coronavirus pandemic. And even worse — Vicki said, “It’s going to be hard for me to watch it. I have a sense of ownership on it and it’s crazy that I do, but I do.”

During the May 14 episode of her podcast, Whoop It Up With Vicki, Vicki told HollywoodLife (in an exclusive preview), “My feelings have been all over the map and some days I’m like, ‘OK, good. This is the first year in 15 years I don’t have to cry every day.’ When it’s either airing or filming or my feelings are hurt about something, and then I thought, ‘I’m not ready not to cry anymore.’ It was part of the blood in my veins. It was like a natural high, filming and being a part of the cast and doing all of the press afterwards and it was just part of my DNA. I loved doing it, so then I got back to being bitter and being fortunate that I had that opportunity and now I’m kind of in the middle of the road. I’m not sad and I’m not happy.”

Vicki might not know how she feels about parting ways with the show, but what she does believe is that Kelly Dodd shouldn’t be a part of it anymore. “The truth is, I don’t really believe that the show is going to be strong without us,” Vicki explained. “If Kelly and Shannon [Beador] are really good friends? I don’t know. It’s per season, you know? There’s no length there. Kelly will say whatever she wants to say no matter what and has no recourse. Bravo brings her back every year and it’s just shocking to me sometimes…”