Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Pack On The PDA During Beach Outing With His Son Hudson, 1

Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Shutterstock
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger’s romance with Ant Anstead appears to be going from strength to strength as she is seen moving some personal items into his luxury home. The Bridget Jones’s Diary star Renee, 52, and the ‘Wheeler Dealers’ presenter, 42, have been inseparable with several displays of PDA since they began dating. Oscar-winner Renee was seen carrying bags into Anstead’s oceanfront beach home in Laguna Beach, California before he was seen removing a car seat from an SUV. The new couple recently looked head over heels as they walked arm in arm near his property. The relationship for Renee emerged as the English presenter recently finalized his divorce from ex-wife, Flip Or Flop star Christina Haack, 38. She is now dating Joshua Hall and have gone to Mexico on a romantic break. Christina and Ant are reportedly sharing legal and physical custody of their son. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Renée Zellweger. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771110_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Renee Zellweger 'Bridget Jones's Baby' film premiere, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted passionately hugging and kissing while relaxing on the sand of Laguna Beach while spending time with his adorable baby son Hudson.

It looks like things are better than ever for new couple Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead! The 52-year-old actress and 42-year-old television presenter were photographed during a fun outing with his one-year-old son Hudson at Laguna Beach on July 17, and they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. They embraced in multiple hugs and passionately kissed under the sun while sitting in the sand in casual clothing. Check out the pics HERE!

Renee was wearing a long-sleeved patterned shirt with a gray and white scarf, black leggings, and a blue baseball cap during the outing while Ant wore a black T-shirt and black shorts. During the makeout session, little Hudson, whom Ant shares with ex Christina Haack, was playing in the sand right near them in a dark blue T-shirt and matching shorts. Rocks surrounded them and they all appeared to be relaxed and happy while taking in the fresh air.

Ant Anstead
Ant Anstead shares his son Hudson with ex Christina Haack. (Shutterstock)

Before their latest outing with Hudson, Renee was spotted moving personal things into Ant’s house in Laguna Beach. They included large bags as she wore a casual outfit that included a long-sleeved gray button-down top and leggings. She was also seen carrying in a tray of what appeared to be Starbucks Coffee drinks.

Renee and Ant, who reportedly met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, were first rumored to be getting to know each other in June and were photographed together for the first time while hanging out on the balcony of his home earlier this month. Since then, they haven’t been shy about showing affection for one another while out and about. Whether they’re enjoying time at his impressive abode, or taking a ride in a vintage Mustang, these two sure know how to make the most of their moments together!

Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Although Renee and Ant have yet to confirm their romance, their PDA-filled sightings definitely seem to prove that they’re loving spending time together. Since the latter just finalized his divorce from Christina in June, it seems like he’s embracing a new start with the talented beauty. We’re wishing them both the best!