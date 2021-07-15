See Pics

Renée Zellweger Moves Personal Things Into Ant Anstead’s House After He Finalizes Divorce — Photos

renee zellweger
MEGA
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger’s romance with Ant Anstead appears to be going from strength to strength as she is seen moving some personal items into his luxury home. The Bridget Jones’s Diary star Renee, 52, and the ‘Wheeler Dealers’ presenter, 42, have been inseparable with several displays of PDA since they began dating. Oscar-winner Renee was seen carrying bags into Anstead’s oceanfront beach home in Laguna Beach, California before he was seen removing a car seat from an SUV. The new couple recently looked head over heels as they walked arm in arm near his property. The relationship for Renee emerged as the English presenter recently finalized his divorce from ex-wife, Flip Or Flop star Christina Haack, 38. She is now dating Joshua Hall and have gone to Mexico on a romantic break. Christina and Ant are reportedly sharing legal and physical custody of their son. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Renée Zellweger. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771110_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Renee Zellweger 'Bridget Jones's Baby' film premiere, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead appear to be going strong in these new photos.

It looks like Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have taken their relationship to the next level. The Academy Award winner, 52, was photographed moving a sizable bag of personal belongings into the home of her TV presenter boyfriend, 42, in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, July 14. Renée opted for a casual look with a baseball cap, leggings, and sneakers.

renee zellweger
Renée Zellweger moving belongings into Ant Anstead’s home on Wednesday. (MEGA)

The Judy actress made a coffee run to a nearby Starbucks after, emerging with a cupholder with three orders. Ant was also photographed outside of his residence on Wednesday, wearing a black t-shirt, cargo pants, and rain boots. The couple have been romantically linked since late June; and the relationship was confirmed after the two were photographed on the balcony of Ant’s home in early July.

renee zellweger
Renée Zellweger on a coffee run after moving her belongings into Ant Anstead’s home on Wednesday. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Judy Garland Movie -- Photos Of Renee Zellweger & More

DSCF6321.RAF
DSCF0831.RAF

Renée and Ant reportedly met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a spin-off series of the Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s Celebrity IOU that focuses on automobiles rather than homes. A source previously told People that the couple clicked over common interests.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” the source said. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.” The source added, “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common.”

ant anstead
Ant Anstead outside of his Laguna Beach home on Wednesday. (MEGA)

The coupling comes after Ant finalized his divorce from Christina Haack in June after two years of marriage. The HGTV co-stars announced their separation last September, about a year after they welcomed son Hudson, 1, together. Christina shared the news on Instagram. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

As for Renée, she was last linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II, but the two split in 2019 after seven years together. The actress also previously had a whirlwind marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005, but the duo split after four months together.