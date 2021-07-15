Renée Zellweger Moves Personal Things Into Ant Anstead’s House After He Finalizes Divorce — Photos

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead appear to be going strong in these new photos.

It looks like Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have taken their relationship to the next level. The Academy Award winner, 52, was photographed moving a sizable bag of personal belongings into the home of her TV presenter boyfriend, 42, in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, July 14. Renée opted for a casual look with a baseball cap, leggings, and sneakers.

The Judy actress made a coffee run to a nearby Starbucks after, emerging with a cupholder with three orders. Ant was also photographed outside of his residence on Wednesday, wearing a black t-shirt, cargo pants, and rain boots. The couple have been romantically linked since late June; and the relationship was confirmed after the two were photographed on the balcony of Ant’s home in early July.

Renée and Ant reportedly met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a spin-off series of the Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s Celebrity IOU that focuses on automobiles rather than homes. A source previously told People that the couple clicked over common interests.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” the source said. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.” The source added, “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common.”

The coupling comes after Ant finalized his divorce from Christina Haack in June after two years of marriage. The HGTV co-stars announced their separation last September, about a year after they welcomed son Hudson, 1, together. Christina shared the news on Instagram. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

As for Renée, she was last linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II, but the two split in 2019 after seven years together. The actress also previously had a whirlwind marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005, but the duo split after four months together.