Christina Anstead Officially Files For Divorce From Ant Anstead After Two Years Of Marriage

So much for a possible reconciliation. A month after Christina Anstead separated from Ant Anstead, the ‘Flip or Flop’ star has reportedly filed the divorce papers to make the split permanent.

It seems Christina Anstead’s marriage to Ant Anstead is not a “fixer-upper.” The 37-year-old HGTV star (formerly known as Christina El Moussa) filed divorce papers in an Orange County Court, according to TMZ, ultimately ending her two-year marriage to Ant, 41. The reported divorce filing comes a month after Christina and Ant “made the difficult decision to separate,” indicating that their near two-year-long marriage was coming to an end.

Christina, best known for her role on Flip or Flop with her co-star (and former husband) Tarek El Moussa, married Ant in a secret ceremony in December 2018. Since then, she and the Wheeler Dealers star welcomed a child together, one-year-old Hudson London. When announcing the split on Sept. 18, Christina said that they were “grateful for each other, and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” In addition to Hudson, Christina has two children with Tarek, 39, — 5-year-old Brayden, and 9-year-old Taylor. Ant also has two children – Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14 – from a previous marriage.

While Christina and Tarek’s split was quite explosive, this separation from Ant was not a tumultuous one, according to TMZ, who reports that they had “just grown apart.” When Christina returned to social media in the first post since announcing her split, she didn’t explain why she and Ant were calling it quits. But, she did share some of her emotional struggles, including working on “breaking the pattern” of anxiety.

“Now, while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing,” she wrote in the lengthy IG caption. “I live in a state of anxiousness, and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there, I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans.”

While the sun has set on Christina and Ant’s marriage, her ex – Tarek – is getting ready to start a new chapter in his love life. Over the summer, he and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 33, announced they were getting married. “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” she posted to Instagram after saying “yes” to his proposal.