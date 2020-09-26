Christina Anstead Admits She Lives In ‘Anxiousness’ In First Post After Announcing Split From Ant

Christina Anstead took to Instagram to share a selfie and lengthy message about her emotional struggles and how she’s working on ‘breaking the pattern’ of hopping into ‘something’ that ’causes’ anxiety.

Christina Anstead, 37, is being honest with her Instagram followers about how she’s feeling since the announcement of her split from husband Ant Anstead, 41. The TV personality and real estate investor shared a stunning photo of herself in a new post and captioned it with a long message about her difficulties with anxiety and how she plans on improving her emotions. In the photo, she’s sitting in a car while looking at the camera and wearing a gray top and sunglasses and her long blonde strands are down and parted in the middle.

“For those of you who don’t know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself. I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations,” she wrote in the beginning of the caption. “I never thought about being on tv. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss… So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition.”

“I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to Tv. Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing,” she continued. “I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of.”

Christina went on to explain that “sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet” and admitted that being on television “changed” her life. “I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way,” she added. “Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls.”

The blonde beauty ended her post with an uplifting perspective that revealed she plans on choosing to look at her “setbacks” as “challenges” with “opportunities to grow.” “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing,” she concluded. “I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the ‘noise’ and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

Christina’s post comes just one week after her split from Ant made headlines. The former couple share one-year-old son Hudson together. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor El Moussa and five-year-old son Brayden El Moussa with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 39, whom she was married to from 2009 until 2018.