Christina Anstead & Husband Ant Separate After Less Than 2 Years Of Marriage

HGTV star Christina Anstead and her husband Ant are splitting up, 21 months after tying the knot and just over a year after welcoming a baby boy together.

What a sad and quick turn of events. HGTV star Christina Anstead and her husband of less than two years Ant are separating. She shared the news in a Sept. 18, 2020 Instagram announcement, next to a photo of the pair walking down the beach towards a setting sun. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” Christina wrote in the caption. She also disabled comments.

It seemed like Christina had found happiness again following her 2016 separation and Jan. 2018 divorce from her Flip or Flop show partner and then-husband Tarek El Moussa, 39. In November of 2017, she began dating British TV presenter Ant, 41, and the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Newport Beach, CA on Dec. 22, 2018. Christina even took his surname.

Christina and Ant started their family almost immediately, welcoming their son Hudson London Anstead into the world 10 months after their wedding. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning – 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” Christina shared on Sept. 6, 2019, along with a photo of the couple gazing down at their newborn as she cradled him in her hospital bed.

Hudson just celebrated his first birthday only 12 days ago, and Christina posted a series of photos of the boy along with photos of the little blonde tyke with his half siblings. She made no mention of Ant, and he didn’t appear with their son in any of the snapshots. “Happy 1st Birthday Hudson! Sweet, sensitive, busy boy … can’t wait for you to be chasing your siblings around the house soon – we love you,” she wrote in the caption. Hudson was seen in photos with her kids by Tarek, daughter Taylor El Moussa, 9, and son Brayden El Moussa, 5. Ant has two kids Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14, from a previous marriage.

Ant had last posted about Christina on Aug. 2, saying he was taking time away from social media and was going to “pamper” his wife. In an Instagram video of her during their Jan. 2019 honeymoon in Bora Bora, he noted, “I say ‘Happy anniversary’ to the Wifey EVERY SINGLE SUNDAY! Drives her crazy.” Ant then explained, “So I am going to take a little break! Use the time to pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980’s.” Ant returned to the ‘gram with photos of him playing on the beach with Hudson on Sept. 13. This time there was no mention of Christina.

The last time Ant appeared on Christina’s Instagram page was on July 28, as they were seen in a photo out at dinner with another couple, sitting on an outdoor patio in Newport Beach. But the couple was seated as far apart as possible, at opposite ends of the table with their pals in between them, as Christina cozied up close to her friend Kristin.

Christina’s ex-husband Tarek has made a more recent appearance on her ‘gram, as she posted a Flip or Flop promo photo of the former couple looking happy and professional on Sept. 10. The blonde beauty wrote in the caption, “All new season (Season 9) of flip or flop premieres Thursday October 15 at 9pm. Who would have thought we would make it to 9 seasons ?! Grateful for a job I love on a network I love.” Talk about timing…as Christina’s marriage is coming to an end, Tarek has a new one on the horizon. He got engaged to his Selling Sunset star girlfriend of one year Heather Rae Young on July 26, 2020.