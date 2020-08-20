See Pics
‘Flip Or Flop’ Exes Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead Reunite To Film New Season After His Engagement

Former couple Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead were all smiles when they reunited after he announced his engagement to Heather Rae Young.

Lights, camera, action! Exes Tarek El Moussa, 38, and Christina Anstead, 37, appeared to be in the best of moods with one another when they were seen shooting an episode of their hit series Flip or Flop in Long Beach, California on Wednesday, August 19. The mother-of-three dazzled in a grey tank top, Daisy Dukes and flip flops during their time on set while Tarek talked to the camera in a grey button down, dark pants and sneakers. The energy between them looked to be nothing but positive on the show that made them household names years ago.

The past twelve months have seen a ton of change for both Tarek and Christina in their personal lives. Christina and husband Ant Anstead, 41, welcomed their first child, a boy named Hudson London Anstead, on September 6, 2019. The attractive duo didn’t wait long to enter the world of parenting with one another as they married only nine months beforehand at their Newport Beach, California home.  They both already have children from previous relationships, with the bubbly blonde and Tarek sharing a boy and girl together.

Tarek has also found love after his split from Christina with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 32. He made it official between them in late July when the reality star got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. Tarek proposed to her during their romantic 1-year anniversary weekend that took place in Newport Beach, California.

The now engaged couple sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this summer where they dished details about their upcoming wedding. “Amazing food! I’m vegan, so I think having really good vegan options for me and amazing steak for him,” Heather revealed.

Anyone else love Mexico as much as us🤷‍♂️❤️?

No matter where the wedding takes place, Tarek can’t imagine a modest ceremony. “I don’t think anything that we do is small,” he teased, adding, “I think it’s going to be a big wedding.” For Heather, she wants it to be a day with “no drama” and for it to simply be “magical & special.”