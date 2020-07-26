Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Announce Their Engagement: ‘She Said Yes!’

Tarek El Moussa and girlfriend Heather Rae Young announced their exciting engagement on Saturday, July 25.

Tarek El Moussa, 38, and Heather Rae Young, 32, are getting married! The now betrothed couple both revealed the news on their Instagram that included the beautiful moment of him sealing the deal. “She said yes!” he captioned next to a photo of him putting a ring on it, literally! He also made sure to reference what kind of work he does as the Flip or Flop star hashtagged the pic #flippingherlast name. Heather posted the same photo while writing, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” He proposed to her during their romantic 1-year anniversary weekend that took place in Newport Beach, California.

Tarek’s engagement to Heather comes after the couple started dating in 2019. The television personality gushed about his lady love in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in February and admitted that things were going amazing in their relationship, especially since he was single for a while before. “It’s been going great. I was on my own for almost four years, and to have someone to wake up to, and someone to go to, and someone that cares about me and loves me,” he said in the interview. “It’s nice to have. I forgot all about that side of life and I’m glad I got it back.”

The soon-to-be husband and wife took to social media to announce their relationship in Aug. 2019 so it’s no surprise they would do the same to announce their engagement. “It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” Tarek exclaimed in the caption for a series of PDA-filled photos of the two of them.

“I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” Tarek gushed in the caption next to a pic of the couple. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes.”

Congratulations to the sweet couple!