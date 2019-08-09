Tarek El Moussa Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Heather Rae Young, 31, In Sweet Kissing Pic

Tarek El Moussa is off the market finally, three years after his divorce from ex-wife Christina. He’s gone Instagram official with new girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

Tarek El Moussa has had a long journey to find love again. While his ex-wife Christina and Flip or Flop co-star has remarried and is expecting a baby boy with British TV presenter husband Ant Ansted, Tarek has just now found a girlfriend after years of looking. She’s 31-year-old former Playboy Playmate and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. The 37-year-old HGTV star made the relationship Instagram official on Aug. 8, with an IG photo you can see here of the couple sitting on a sofa and Heather kissing Tarek’s cheek

“❤️❤️❤️ it’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend! I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” he gushed in the caption. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes😎.”

“In life you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :) So let’s all welcome @heatherraeyounginto my life. It’s still new and we are both so excited for the future!” He continued, signing off by asking fans, “So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what 🤷‍♂️😎.”

Heather sweetly wrote in the comments under his post, “You have my heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy to be in your life. You are So amazing In so many ways!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 I definitely vote cute couple alert. 😊.” Tarek and Heather were first spotted kissing in Redondo Beach, CA on July 28 and she’s appeared in several of his recent Instagram stories. His announcement and the photo makes things official that they’re boyfriend and girlfriend.