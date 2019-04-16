Tarek El Moussa Reveals Ex Christina Anstead’s Reaction To Him Revealing Her Baby Gender

Oops? It was a total accident when Tarek El Moussa revealed the gender of his ex, Christina Anstead’s baby, & he told us just how she reacted to that moment in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, 37, has unveiled new details behind the blip where he accidentally revealed the baby gender of his pregnant ex-wife and co-star, Christina Anstead. The HGTV star was quick to point out that the mistake was entirely just that, in an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife interview. “Clearly it was an accident, watch the footage. I was just talking. I didn’t even realize it wasn’t public to be honest with you. I was just talking. It didn’t even cross my mind. I thought everybody knew but, my bad. However, he also shared his ex’s reaction to the scenario. “She was a little bit upset. I apologized because I did mess up, obviously, and our relationship is good enough to where she understood it was an accident and we moved on,” he explained.

While the two television stars split back in 2016, they’ve been able to successfully continue filming their fan favorite show, Flip or Flop. That being said, the co-star admitted that working together doesn’t come without a few challenges. “Trust me, there were many many times at the beginning we were going to throw in the towel and quit. It was awful working together, but as time goes on, things get easier and you get accustomed to change. Now, it’s easier than it’s been in 3 years which is fantastic,” he told HollywoodLife.

Fans of the real estate show will be happy to know that just like his ex, Tarek is now getting a spinoff of his own! The star is about to start working on his own HGTV pilot in addition to his current show, and he even has a new digital series in the works as well. Between that, his podcasts, and penning a book, Tarek is one busy guy! That being said, he’s still incredibly excited about his long-running stint on Flip or Flop, and was positive when looking ahead to the next season. “In general, [there will be] really big transformations like we’ve done over the years and a lot of unique designs,” he said when asked what fans can expect. “Obviously, a little more of our personal lives involved. We’re no longer married so we have separate lives. It just shows us on camera co-parenting, working together and doing our job.”

It sounds like Tarek and Christina have got co-parenting down to a science though! The former couple share two children together, their daughter Taylor and son Brayden, who are thrilled for their mom’s third pregnancy. “They’re very excited! It’s going to be a new brother, so why wouldn’t they. And I’m excited for them too” he told us.

As for Tarek himself, he’s open to dating, but more than anything, he’s putting his energy into his career right now. “I do date. I’ve been dating for years. Right now, I’m just focusing on my career and my kids. For me, getting out of such a traumatic experience with the health stuff and the divorce stuff, I really want to do big things and make some big change in the world and that’s my big focus. My goals are really, really big right now.” Be sure to keep an eye out for the pilot for Tarek’s new HGTV show later this year!