Tarek El Moussa Locks Lips With ‘Selling Sunset’s Heather Young & She Looks Just Like His Ex Christina

Tarek El Moussa’s makeout partner shared the same hair color and profession as his ex-wife and ‘Flip or Flop’ co-host, Christina Anstead!

If you flip between photos of Christina Anstead, 36, and former Playboy Playmate Heather Young, 31, you’d start seeing double. Such was the case when Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, 37, was photographed mid-smooch with Heather in Redondo Beach, CA on July 28, as you can see in these TMZ pictures. Besides the long blonde locks that she shares in common with Tarek’s ex-wife, Heather also stars on a reality television show about real estate (Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which follows The Openheim Group’s agents selling upscale properties to an equally high-profile clientele). Now that’s a coincidence.

Tarek and Heather reportedly “boated up” from Tarek’s home base of Newport Beach and were later seen on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina, according to TMZ. Tarek and Heather looked like they were hit with a case of puppy love as they looked into one another’s eyes during Sunday’s outing, although TMZ couldn’t say if the duo is “officially together.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Tarek’s rep for comment. It has been three years since Tarek’s split with Christina in May 2016, and Tarek is moving in new directions — the HGTV star told us himself!

“We’ve both changed as people, we both live different lives,” Tarek EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of his relationship with Christina, which has remained amicable. You’ll even see them co-host Season 8 of Flip or Flop, which premieres on Aug. 1! “Everything is good, everything is great,” Tarek said of his family post-split during our July interview. “I love where I live, my kids are super happy, I have an amazing nanny, who they just adore. My mom and dad are there all the time. Every Wednesday my entire family comes over. We have family dinner night. We’re just a super close family, and the kids are loved, and that’s all that really counts. That’s all that matters.”

Tarek and Christina share a daughter Taylor, 8, and a son Brayden, 3, who will be getting a half-brother soon! Tarek’s ex and her new husband Ant Anstead, 40, are expecting a baby boy, and Christina will be going on maternity leave after her new season of Flip or Flop premieres.