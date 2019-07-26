Tarek El Moussa ‘Happy’ Ex-Wife Christina Is Pregnant: ‘I’ll Do Everything I Can For Their Kid

With ex-wife Christa Anstead expecting a baby boy with her new husband, Tarek El Mousa is thrilled that she’s happy and has vowed that he’ll do everything possible for their own children’s new half-sibling.

Despite a heartbreaking split in Dec. of 2016, Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa, 37, and ex-wife Christina Anstead, 36, are in a good place now. They managed to keep it together for their HGTV series as they divorced and the show is thriving and heading into season 8. She went on to remarry British television host Ant Anstead, 40, on Dec. 22, 2018 after a year of dating and now the couple is expecting a baby boy. Tarek tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s good with where things are now, that “We’ve both changed as people, we both live different lives.”

Together Tarek and Christina share two children, eight-year-old daughter Taylor and three-year-old son Brayden. That means Christina’s baby boy will be their half-brother and Tarek says he’ll do everything he can to make sure the family blends together perfectly. “The kids and I are excited, you know, I think overall it’s great for them. And I’m glad she’s happy, and I’ll do everything I possibly can to be as great as I can be to her kid. At the end of the day, her son is gonna be the brother of my kids,” he tells us.

As far as being a single dad, “Everything is good, everything is great. I love where I live, my kids are super happy, I have an amazing nanny, who they just adore. My mom and dad are there all the time. Every Wednesday my entire family comes over. We have family dinner night. We’re just a super close family, and the kids are loved, and that’s all that really counts. That’s all that matters.”

Flip or Flop returns for season 8 with 18 new episodes on HGTV, August 1 at 9 PM ET/PT. It’s been quite a journey for Tarek and Christina as their relationship changed so much since the show began. “People enjoy the show, and I think why people like the show is they’ve seen, if you actually think from season one to today, it’s still Flip or Flop. It’s still a house flipping show, but it’s different. You’re talking about having a kid on TV, you’re talking about getting divorced on TV, and then my ex getting remarried. Design trends changing, businesses growing, people have kind of been along for the ride, and they’ve kind of watched the story of our lives kind of reveal itself.”

Tarek has a new solo series coming out, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, and he tells us “I am really, really excited about it, you know, I love real estate. I love house flipping, I love coaching, I love mentoring, and this show gives me an opportunity to do everything I love in one place.”