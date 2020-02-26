Tarek El Moussa Reveals How He Feels About His Future With Girlfriend Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is still going with girlfriend Heather Rae Young. He gave us an update on if marriage is in the future after their seven months together.

Tarek El Moussa‘s personal and professional life couldn’t be any better. He’s about to debut his new house flipping show, Flipping 101, on HGTV and his romance with girlfriend Heather Rae Young, 32, is still going strong. HollywoodLife.com spoke to the 38-year-old and he raved about Heather in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It’s been going great. I was on my own for almost four years, and to have someone to wake up to, and someone to go to, and someone that cares about me and loves me. It’s nice to have. I forgot all about that side of life and I’m glad I got it back,” he told us.

We asked him if a marriage proposal would be coming anytime soon, but he played coy and said that he would never tell a media outlet before asking his lucky lady first. “We’re taking it one step at a time. Everything is going great right now, seven months in, so the future is very bright,” he explained. The couple was first linked in July 2019 and Tarek announced via Instagram on Aug. 9, 2019 that he was officially off the market, three years after splitting from ex-wife Christina Anstead, 36.

“❤️❤️❤️ it’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend! I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” Tarek gushed in the caption next to a pic of the couple. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes😎.”

“In life you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :) So let’s all welcome @heatherraeyoung into my life. It’s still new and we are both so excited for the future,” he added. Seven months later, it’s all smooth sailing!

Tarek is also celebrating his new show Flipping 101. He told us, “It’s broad, it’s definitely high stakes. We’re taking real rookie flippers, and they’re buying real houses with real money, with real problems. It’s the real deal and I just love it, because it gives me the opportunity to show the world why I make the decisions I make on TV when it comes to real estate investing. Which is a lot of fun, but that only works when the investors actually listen to me, and I’m supposed to be the expert. So, a lot of times they think they know better than me and they don’t listen to me. So, the show plays out really well.”

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa premieres Tuesday, March 5 at 9pm ET/PT