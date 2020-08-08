Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reveal Their Wedding Must-Haves: It Needs To Be ‘Magical’

Wedding planning is underway for Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, 38, and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 32! The newly engaged couple shared many of these details while hopping on for an EXCLUSIVE interview during HollywoodLife’s TVTalk show on Aug. 6, which you can watch in entirety above. Tarek asked Heather to be his wife while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Catalina Island, and the real estate expert just broke the news on July 26 — so, there was a lot to discuss.

Heather Rae Young shows off her diamond ring from Tarek El Moussa in this Instagram photo, shared on Aug. 7, 2020. (@therealtarekelmoussa)

We of course had to ask the couple what their wedding “must-haves” are. “Amazing food! I’m vegan, so I think having really good vegan options for me and amazing steak for him,” Heather revealed. Overall, though, she just wants “no drama” — “just a really magical, special day.”

Tarek and Heather discussed big-picture details as well. As for the date of this wedding — a tricky subject, given that the U.S. is still undergoing a pandemic — Heather told us, “We’re planning within the next year, so that’s our plan depending on COVID. But we plan on doing it within the next year…we don’t know when yet.” Tarek also revealed that their hearts on set on three possible locations for the nuptials: “California, Mexico or Europe.”