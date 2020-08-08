Exclusive Interview
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reveal Their Wedding Must-Haves: It Needs To Be ‘Magical’

Tarek El MoussaDaytime Emmy Awards, Pressroom, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Apr 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Tarek El Moussa and new girlfriend Heather Rae Young hold each other as they are spotted arriving into LAX airport in Los Angeles, CA. 16 Aug 2019 Pictured: Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA483504_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tarek El Moussa arrives at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center, in Pasadena, Calif 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Pasadena, USA - 30 Apr 2017
Tarek El Moussa Daytime Emmy Awards, Pressroom, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Apr 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Tarek El Moussa and his new fiancée, Heather Rae Young, revealed exciting details about their upcoming wedding — menu items, location and more — in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

Wedding planning is underway for Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, 38, and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 32! The newly engaged couple shared many of these details while hopping on for an EXCLUSIVE interview during HollywoodLife’s TVTalk show on Aug. 6, which you can watch in entirety above. Tarek asked Heather to be his wife while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Catalina Island, and the real estate expert just broke the news on July 26 — so, there was a lot to discuss.

Anyone else love Mexico as much as us🤷‍♂️❤️?

Heather Rae Young shows off her diamond ring from Tarek El Moussa in this Instagram photo, shared on Aug. 7, 2020. (@therealtarekelmoussa)

We of course had to ask the couple what their wedding “must-haves” are. “Amazing food! I’m vegan, so I think having really good vegan options for me and amazing steak for him,” Heather revealed. Overall, though, she just wants “no drama” — “just a really magical, special day.”
Tarek and Heather discussed big-picture details as well. As for the date of this wedding — a tricky subject, given that the U.S. is still undergoing a pandemic — Heather told us, “We’re planning within the next year, so that’s our plan depending on COVID. But we plan on doing it within the next year…we don’t know when yet.” Tarek also revealed that their hearts on set on three possible locations for the nuptials: “California, Mexico or Europe.”

No matter where the wedding takes place, Tarek can’t imagine a modest ceremony. “I don’t think anything that we do is small,” he teased, adding, “I think it’s going to be a big wedding.” And will Tarek’s children Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4 (whom he shares with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina Anstead) be among the many people participating in the wedding?

Photos from Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s one-year anniversary weekend. (@therealtarekelmoussa)

“Absolutely! Both of them,” Tarek assured. “They’re going to be involved in planning and picking the wedding dress. I want the kids to be involved every step of the way so one day they look back and they know they were a part of it.” Heather even revealed that she and Tarek’s daughter, Taylor, have “already talked about picking out dresses.” The bride-to-be gushed, “We were talking about picking out dresses before he proposed to be honest. We want them involved, definitely.”
While Tarek admitted that he didn’t tell the mother of his children, Christina, about his plans to propose to Heather, he did say that he and his ex are about to shoot Season 10 of Flip or Flop soon. The business partners ended their marriage in 2016, and the divorce was finalized in Jan. 2018; so, this will be Tarek’s second wedding!