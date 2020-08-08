Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reveal Their Wedding Must-Haves: It Needs To Be ‘Magical’
Tarek El Moussa and his new fiancée, Heather Rae Young, revealed exciting details about their upcoming wedding — menu items, location and more — in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!
Wedding planning is underway for Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, 38, and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 32! The newly engaged couple shared many of these details while hopping on for an EXCLUSIVE interview during HollywoodLife’s TVTalk show on Aug. 6, which you can watch in entirety above. Tarek asked Heather to be his wife while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Catalina Island, and the real estate expert just broke the news on July 26 — so, there was a lot to discuss.
Anyone else love Mexico as much as us🤷♂️❤️?
Heather Rae Young shows off her diamond ring from Tarek El Moussa in this Instagram photo, shared on Aug. 7, 2020. (@therealtarekelmoussa)
No matter where the wedding takes place, Tarek can’t imagine a modest ceremony. “I don’t think anything that we do is small,” he teased, adding, “I think it’s going to be a big wedding.” And will Tarek’s children Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4 (whom he shares with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina Anstead) be among the many people participating in the wedding?
Our anniversary weekend has been amazing so far, and we’re just getting started! We started off our 1-year celebration with a candle-lit dinner on the boat, and the most incredible private chef from @BonAppetitAgency I got so many comments and DM’s about how great the food looked! Trust me, I wish you all could’ve tried it, it was soo delicious! I cant wait for the rest of the weekend out on the boat with @heatherraeyoung!
Photos from Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s one-year anniversary weekend. (@therealtarekelmoussa)