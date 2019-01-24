Christina El Moussa Looks Stunning In Her White Lace Wedding Dress As First Pics Of Her Gown Emerge

What stunning bride! Christina El Moussa has released the first photos of her wedding to Ant Antstead and her gown is absolutely gorgeous. We’ve got the pic.

HGTV star Christina El Moussa — now Christina Antstead — wed boyfriend of one year Ant Anstead in Newport Beach, CA on Dec. 22, 2018 and now we’re finally getting the first look at her stunning gown. The 35-year-old wore a gorgeous lace Ines Di Santo dress that hugged her petite figure and she managed to show off some sexy skin. The front featured a sweetheart neckline with a deep-V plunge almost to her waistline. The backside of her gown also went the glam bride direction as well. A panel of tiny white buttons went down from her neck to just graze the edge of her derriere and sheer white fabric made for a very open back.

The dress featured lace around her shoulders and wrists, with a small strip of elegant floral patters linking the two pieces. Her long skirt had a mermaid flair, which is appropriate as the couple wed in the luxury beachside city in Orange County. Christina skipped out on wearing a veil, letting her gorgeous long blonde locks flow in waves and wore a diamond floral barrette on the right side of her head for a little bling.

The Flip or Flop star and the 39-year-old British TV presenter tied the knot at their home in Newport Beach. They surprised their friends with the nuptials as everyone thought they were coming over to watch the annual Newport Beach Holiday Boat Parade, which takes place the weekend before Christmas. Instead they were treated to a wedding and lovely reception in a tent underneath tons of glittering white lights and chandeliers.

The couple said their “I do’s” under a white and pink flower filled wooden canopy and their children played a big part in the ceremony. ‘We wanted to make it about the kids,” Ant told PEOPLE magazine. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.” Christina has an eight-year-old daughter Taylor and three-year-old son Brayden by ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from his first marriage to Louise Anstead.