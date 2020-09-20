Tarek El Moussa’s Feelings About Ex Christina Anstead Revealed After Her Separation From Ant

Christina Anstead dropped jaws when she announced her split from husband Ant after they were only married for less than two years.

Christina Anstead, 37, pulled a move that no one saw coming when the HGTV mainstay revealed that she and husband Ant, 41, were separating. They wed only in December 2018 at their Californian home which was followed by the birth of their son Hudson, 1, last September. But how does her other famous ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 39, feel about this sudden move? “Christina and Tarek only talk about work and the kids (daughter Taylor & son Brayden), they’re not really friends,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As the mother of his children, he wants her to be happy, but they don’t discuss personal lives at all.”

Tarek’s love life has shifted quite a bit since his own split from Christina many moons ago. The Flip or Flop stud and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 33, got engaged earlier this summer where he’s “happier than ever” with her according to our insider to the point where he “wasn’t aware” about what was going on between his ex & Ant. He only knew “what he heard from the kids and what was on social media” about their relationship.

“He’s not going to ask nor does he care what happened with Ant and he’ll be there to support the kids with the transition,” the insider continued while adding, “He and Ant actually got along pretty well and he liked the guy.”

Tarek & Christina, regardless of their personal relationship with one another, were both seen with big smiles on their faces as they reunited to film an episode for Flip or Flop in August. The blonde bombshell radiated beauty in a grey top and cutoff shorts while her ex appeared to be in the best of moods as they continued on with their day of filming.

As for Tarek and Heather its wedding 101 for them as they talked to HL last month about some of the things they want for their big day including what to eat. “Amazing food! I’m vegan, so I think having really good vegan options for me and amazing steak for him,” she revealed. Overall, though, she just wants “no drama” — “just a really magical, special day.”