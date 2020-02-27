Tarek El Moussa Is ‘Super Excited’ To Finally Have His Own Show 4 Years After Christina Anstead Split

Tarek El Moussa is dishing exclusively with HollywoodLife on what it’s like step out on his own in his new upcoming HGTV series, ‘Flipping 101’ after co-hosting alongside ex, Christina Anstead for years.

Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his new series as he steps out on his own in Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The Flip Or Flop star has always partnered with ex-wife Christina Anstead on the popular reality show, but this is the first time he’ll debut his own series since their split in 2016. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the HGTV star who dished on what it’s like going solo in the new series which features Tarek mentoring rookie flippers and helping them learn the secrets of a successful flip.

“I’m just super excited. I love the industry I’m in and I enjoy the entertainment industry,” he explained. “I enjoy the real estate industry. So I get to do both things that I love with my new show. I’m very excited to be on my own.” But Tarek admitted that these novice flippers don’t always listen to the master. “I mean, I’m walking them through the entire project. I tell them all the decisions to make, but I’ll just be honest. Half the time they don’t take my advice and they don’t agree with my decisions, and they do it their way and sometimes their decisions come back and bites them in the a**,” he confessed.

Tarek also teased a “big oh wow” moment of the season which left one property up in flames! “I mean the biggest behind the scenes incredible moment was where one of the properties, that was getting near to completion, ended up burning down almost in the process of being rebuilt again. Like half the house burned down,” he admitted, adding that the fire department arrived on scene after the home caught on fire. “You’re not going to see the fire, but you’ll see the aftermath,” he revealed.

The husband and wife real estate agent couple – who tied the knot in 2009 and split after seven years of marriage – are still costarring in Flip Or Flop which was renewed for a ninth season. They’re peacefully co-parenting their two children, Brayden, 4, and Taylor, 9, and Christina has since remarried Ant Anstead, while Tarek is in a happy relationship living with girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa premieres Tuesday, March 5 at 9pm ET/PT.