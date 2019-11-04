Tarek El Moussa Admits He & Ex Christina Live ‘Separate Lives’ Despite Working Together After Split

Tarek El Moussa discussed his relationship with Christina Anstead, and revealed how even though they’re no longer together they still ‘understand what’s important.’

Tarek El Moussa, 38, seems to be in a great place in life. The Flip or Flop host was incredibly candid about his professional and personal life, and even revealed how his relationship with his ex, Christina Anstead, 36, is working. “We don’t have the in-depth conversations that we used to have,” Tarek shared of Christina with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the the Grow a Mo for Movember event in Culver City on Nov. 1. “So we kind of live separate lives.” Tarek and Christina separated in May 2016, finalizing their divorce in 2018, before Christina’s marriage to Ant Anstead, 40. Although they live separate lives, Tarek and Christina are keeping things incredibly amicable.

When it comes to making things work in front of and behind the camera, Tarek credits their positive relationship to their values. “I think we both understand what’s important,” the HGTV star shared of himself and Christina. While the pair definitely have their priorities in order, Tarek also credits their children as a reason to make things work. “I would never put my feelings or emotions over my kids,” Tarek confessed, discussing his two children, daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4. Tarek shared that the entire family, including his ex-in-laws, got together to take Taylor and Brayden trick-or-treating for Halloween and knew it was a meaningful moment for his kids to see their whole family together. “I look at it as a positive thing. Because I understand, these things are important. They’re going to remember this when they’re older.”

Things are clearly working between this former couple as they coparent their children. Tarek, however, has also shared that he’s “happy” having Ant take an active role in his children’s lives. “I’m happy that he wants to be involved with my kids’ lives because it’s an important thing,” Tarek admitted. “Playing the step-dad role, that’s a pretty big job too. So I’m happy she found a guy that’s a dad that knows what he’s doing and life’s good man, I don’t know.”

Tarek has also revealed that it wasn’t “weird at all” meeting Christina and Ant’s infant son. “I even said I’d babysit if they paid well,” he shared in jest. With all sincerity, though, Tarek did reveal that he loves to see Taylor and Brayden thrilled to have a baby brother and was happy to welcome the new addition into their blended family. “And here’s the thing, I know, obviously it’s not my son. But my kids, that’s their brother. So, it’s like part of the family.”

As for the future, Tarek remained pretty vague about his relationship with Heather Rae Young. In September, he shared with HollywoodLife that he was “confident” in his future with Heather. Now, it seems like he has even more reason to be excited! Tarek described how his relationship with Heather has “turned out to be way better than I thought it would be and it gets better by the day. And it’s amazing to fall in love again and it’s amazing to be loved again. I never thought that’d happen for me.” As for wedding plans, Tarek did share he would be “open to marriage again.” All told, Tarek appears to be incredibly happy with where his life is and fans cannot wait to see what comes next for the HGTV star!