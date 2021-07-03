Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Enjoy A Getaway At His Laguna Beach Home In 1st Couple Pics

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead were photographed spending time on the balcony of his oceanfront property while chatting and laughing, a week after reports first claimed they were dating.

It looks like Renee Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, may have a romance blossoming as we speak! The actress and the British TV presenter were photographed hanging out together for the first time since reports claimed they started dating after recently meeting on his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride. They were enjoying time at his Laguna Beach home on the morning of July 2 and were chatting and laughing in what appeared to be a porch area as they looked out at the ocean in front of them. Check out the pics HERE!

The Bridget Jones Diary star had her long locks up with some strands hanging down while she wore a long-sleeved light gray shirt. She was holding a coffee mug and her phone as she conversed with Ant. He wore a black graphic T-shirt and gray pants and held a piece of paper.

Renee and Ant’s possible new relationship comes just days after Ant finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, 37. A source told PEOPLE that the reported new lovebirds bonded over their common interests. “Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” the source says in this week’s issue. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together,” the source continued.

Like Ant, Renee was also previously married to Kenny Chesney in 2005. She was also in a relationship with Jim Carrey from 1999 until 2000 and dated Jack White and Bradley Cooper. She was most recently romantically linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012-2019.