Renee Zellweger & Anthony Anstead Passionately Kiss Outside A Hardware Store: PDA Photos

Renee Zellweger and Anthony Anstead couldn’t keep their lips off each other during a quick trip to a hardware store on Thursday, July 8.

Renee Zellweger and Anthony Anstead‘s hot new romance is going strong. They proved that during a passionate make-out session outside a hardware store on Thursday, July 8.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner and her 42-year-old boyfriend looked so in love when they stopped at a local Home Depot to stock up on firewood, according to the Daily Mail. Anthony had his arms wrapped around Renee as they strolled through the parking lot. Then, he leaned in for a passionate kiss. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

During the hardware store run, Renee wore a gray long-sleeve shirt and black cropped leggings that showed off her amazingly toned legs. She also had her dirty blonde hair tied back and tucked under a Texas Longhorns baseball hat.

Meanwhile, Anthony wore a dark grey T-shirt with dark shorts and black flip flops. And as they walked across the parking lot together, he went from holding her hand to resting his arm over his shoulder with his hand completely covering her chest.

They then shared a few more kisses before entering the store together.

This new PDA moment comes just days after they were pictured sharing some kisses in Laguna Beach over the Fourth of July weekend. Perhaps they’re stocking up on firewood for another romantic getaway?

Renée and Anthony first sparked romance speculation late last month. Then, over the long holiday weekend, they were photographed together for the very first time. They were seen spending time together, bonding with his 1-year-old on Hudson, and laughing outside his oceanfront property. They appear to be completely smitten with each other.