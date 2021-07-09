See Pics

Renee Zellweger & Anthony Anstead Passionately Kiss Outside A Hardware Store: PDA Photos

Shutterstock
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Renee Zellweger 'Bridget Jones's Baby' film premiere, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2016
Renee Zellweger 'Bridget Jones's Baby' film premiere, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2016 WEARING SCHIAPARELLI SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL 5745159p* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Renee Zellweger and Anthony Anstead couldn’t keep their lips off each other during a quick trip to a hardware store on Thursday, July 8.

Renee Zellweger and Anthony Anstead‘s hot new romance is going strong. They proved that during a passionate make-out session outside a hardware store on Thursday, July 8.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner and her 42-year-old boyfriend looked so in love when they stopped at a local Home Depot to stock up on firewood, according to the Daily Mail. Anthony had his arms wrapped around Renee as they strolled through the parking lot. Then, he leaned in for a passionate kiss. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Things appear to be getting serious for hot new couple Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead, as they are spotted heading out with Ant’s son Hudson and some friends in Laguna Beach, California on July 4. (Splashnews)

During the hardware store run, Renee wore a gray long-sleeve shirt and black cropped leggings that showed off her amazingly toned legs. She also had her dirty blonde hair tied back and tucked under a Texas Longhorns baseball hat.

Related Gallery

Christina Anstead -- Pics Of The 'Flip Or Flop' Star

Flip or Flop star Christina Haack looks stunning in a pink bikini as she visits a natural swimming hole in Mexico with new boyfriend Joshua Hall. The TV star - who has officially finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead - visited the natural beauty spot in Tulum where she is celebrating her 38th birthday. The photographs emerged after she and the fellow real estate agent became Instagram official when she shared an image of a romantic dinner together. According to reports her ex-husband husband Ant is now dating Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Christina Haack. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768874_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Anstead grabs lunch and a green juice while out and about running errands this Monday afternoon. Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant Anstead, are calling it quits.The "Flip or Flop" star, who is 37, announced the news in an Instagram post Friday."Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," Christina's social media post reads.Pictured: Christina AnsteadBACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Flip or Flop star was spotted showing off her tummy after announcing she was expecting a baby with her husband Ant Anstead. Christina was seen heading into Mother's Grocery Supermarket in Brea, California. 22 Mar 2019 Pictured: Christina Anstead shows off her tummy for the first time after announcing she's pregnant. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA386204_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Meanwhile, Anthony wore a dark grey T-shirt with dark shorts and black flip flops. And as they walked across the parking lot together, he went from holding her hand to resting his arm over his shoulder with his hand completely covering her chest.

Renee Zellweger & Anthony Anstead (Shutterstock)

They then shared a few more kisses before entering the store together.

This new PDA moment comes just days after they were pictured sharing some kisses in Laguna Beach over the Fourth of July weekend. Perhaps they’re stocking up on firewood for another romantic getaway?

Renée and Anthony first sparked romance speculation late last month. Then, over the long holiday weekend, they were photographed together for the very first time. They were seen spending time together, bonding with his 1-year-old on Hudson, and laughing outside his oceanfront property. They appear to be completely smitten with each other.