Ant Anstead Says Taking Son Hudson, 2, Away From Christina Haack Is ‘Last Thing’ He Wants

Ant Anstead's comment comes just shy of a month after he filed court documents requesting full legal custody of his and Christina Haack's 2-year-old son, Hudson.

By:
May 25, 2022 11:45PM EDT
Christina Haack Ant Anstead
Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead 'Serengeti' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jul 2019
Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead is all smiles when out and about in New YorkPictured: Christina El Moussa and Ant AnsteadRef: SPL5006792 270618 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Anaheim, CA - Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead take the entire family to church just a day after their surprise nuptials! The newlyweds where accompanied by Ants mother, Christina's parents, best friend and their four children. The HGTV starlet tied the knot with Antstead in a "winter wonderland" wedding on Saturday.Pictured: Christina El Moussa , Ant AnsteadBACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ant Anstead, 43, does not want to take his 2-year-old son Hudson away from ex Christina Haack, 38, despite filing to request a full custody arrangement on April 28. Ant cleared the air about the drama in a reply to a comment under his latest Instagram post on May 25. “Don’t take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant,” a user wrote under a selfie the father of three shared of him and his two eldest kids Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15. The comment can be seen here. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host responded, “Huh? who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want!” He added, “(Don’t believe the click bait press) x.”

HollywoodLife previously confirmed that Ant did indeed file the court documents to give him full custody of Hudson. In the documents, he claimed Christina was an unfit mother who does not properly care for their son’s needs. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he gave a specific example of when Christina apparently dropped Hudson off to him without revealing that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “At the time, my partner [Renée Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” he reportedly said in the documents. He also mentioned Christina’s use of the hallucinogenic Bufo Alvarius toad venom, which she admitted to using in an Instagram post in 2021.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” Christina told HollywoodLife in a statement following Ant’s filing. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” she added.

Christina Haack Ant Anstead
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead were married for three years (Photo:
Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock)

The former couple is scheduled to see a mediator on June 15 to discuss their concerns, according to the court documents. Ant and Christina’s differences come after their whirlwind romance ended in 2021. They started dating in October 2017 and walked down the aisle in 2018. They welcomed their son in 2019. Christina married Josh Hall in April after getting engaged to him in Sept. 2021. Ant has been with Renee since 2021. In addition to Hudson, Christina is the mother to children she shares with Tarek El MoussaBrayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11.

Hopefully, the exes can fix their issues in mediation. Only time will tell.

