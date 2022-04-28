Christina Haack ‘Deeply Saddened’ That Ex Ant Anstead Filed For Full Custody Of Son Hudson

Ant Anstead filed to request a full custody arrangement for son Hudson, 2, on April 28 -- and ex Christina Haack has since responded

April 28, 2022 5:14PM EDT
Christina Haack is “deeply saddended” that ex Ant Anstead has requested full custody of their son Hudson, 2. The host of Celebrity IOU: Joyride made the legal filing on Thursday, April 28, per court documents — and Christina has since responded.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said to HollywoodLife in a statement. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” she also said.

The Flip or Flop host, 38, was married to Ant, 43, from 2018 to 2021. The couple welcomed their only son Hudson in September 2019 — however, sadly confirmed they were splitting up in September 2020. Before marrying Ant, Christina was also married to Tarek El Moussa and the couple share kids Taylor, 11, and Braydon, 6. She married for a third time just a month ago, to realtor Josh Hall, after less than a year together.

Ant also has other children with ex-wife Louise Anstead, who he was with from 2005 to 2017: Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15. The popular host went public with girlfriend Renée Zellweger in 2021. The Oscar winning actress has been seen bonding with son Hudson on several occasions, including in Laguna Beach, California, where Ant maintains a home.

In the past, Ant has expressed that he’s a “big supporter” of “modern day parenting” when talking about his relationship with ex Christina. “You can only ever look back and judge yourself and how you dealt with your half. There are so many co-parents out there that allow emotions, bitterness, anger and jealousy to control them,” he said to PEOPLE in Sept. 2021. “And ultimately all of that stuff means nothing. I’m not going to be ashamed. I’m going to look back and say, ‘I really handled my half well.'”

