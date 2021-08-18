Ant Anstead Reveals He & Renee Zellweger Kept Romance Secret For ‘A While’ Before 1st PDA Pics

Ant Anstead revealed surprising information about his relationship with Renee Zellweger while promoting his new show, ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’.

While promoting his new show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, Ant Anstead, 42, made the startling reveal that he and Renee Zellweger, 52, were actually dating for “a while” before news of their romance emerged online.

The host of Discovery +’s newest show appeared on E!’s Daily Pop to promote his new venture with co-host Cristy Lee, but talk quickly diverted to his hot romance with the Academy Award-winning actress, who met Ant while filming an episode of the series. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

“Everyone knows that Renee and I have become quite close, [but] we kept it a secret for a while, and unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Ant said while acknowledging the first photos of him and Renee that emerged in early July.

But irregardless of how his romance with Renee was discovered, Ant had nothing but positive things to say about her work ethic. “It was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s super pro and she can weld,” he said.

Following the admission, Ant’s co-host Criasty joking said, “He is blushing because he likes her”, and it’s true — he was definitely blushing.

Obviously, Ant and Renee met while filming his new show in June. Their romance was later reported and eventually confirmed when the paparazzi caught them kissing on the balcony of his Laguna Beach house. Following that, Renee and Ant were spotted passionately kissing again — but this time, it was while relaxing on the beach with his adorable one-year-old son Hudson on July 17.

Ant finalized his divorce from Flip Or Flop host Christina Haack in June.