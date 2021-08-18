Watch

Ant Anstead Reveals He & Renee Zellweger Kept Romance Secret For ‘A While’ Before 1st PDA Pics

SplashNews
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger’s romance with Ant Anstead appears to be going from strength to strength as she is seen moving some personal items into his luxury home. The Bridget Jones’s Diary star Renee, 52, and the ‘Wheeler Dealers’ presenter, 42, have been inseparable with several displays of PDA since they began dating. Oscar-winner Renee was seen carrying bags into Anstead’s oceanfront beach home in Laguna Beach, California before he was seen removing a car seat from an SUV. The new couple recently looked head over heels as they walked arm in arm near his property. The relationship for Renee emerged as the English presenter recently finalized his divorce from ex-wife, Flip Or Flop star Christina Haack, 38. She is now dating Joshua Hall and have gone to Mexico on a romantic break. Christina and Ant are reportedly sharing legal and physical custody of their son. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Renée Zellweger. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771110_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Renee Zellweger 'Bridget Jones's Baby' film premiere, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Ant Anstead revealed surprising information about his relationship with Renee Zellweger while promoting his new show, ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’.

While promoting his new show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, Ant Anstead, 42, made the startling reveal that he and Renee Zellweger, 52, were actually dating for “a while” before news of their romance emerged online.

The host of Discovery +’s newest show appeared on E!’s Daily Pop to promote his new venture with co-host Cristy Lee, but talk quickly diverted to his hot romance with the Academy Award-winning actress, who met Ant while filming an episode of the series. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted heading out with Ant’s son Hudson and some friends in Laguna Beach, California on July 4, 2021. (SplashNews)

“Everyone knows that Renee and I have become quite close, [but] we kept it a secret for a while, and unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Ant said while acknowledging the first photos of him and Renee that emerged in early July.

But irregardless of how his romance with Renee was discovered, Ant had nothing but positive things to say about her work ethic. “It was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s super pro and she can weld,” he said.

Following the admission, Ant’s co-host Criasty joking said, “He is blushing because he likes her”, and it’s true — he was definitely blushing.

Obviously, Ant and Renee met while filming his new show in June. Their romance was later reported and eventually confirmed when the paparazzi caught them kissing on the balcony of his Laguna Beach house. Following that, Renee and Ant were spotted passionately kissing again — but this time, it was while relaxing on the beach with his adorable one-year-old son Hudson on July 17.

Ant finalized his divorce from Flip Or Flop host Christina Haack in June.

 