Christina Haack Marries Joshua Hall In Hawaii: Photos

Christina Haack looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white lace wedding gown as she exchanged vows with Joshua Hall for the second time.

By:
September 5, 2022 12:18PM EDT
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Christina on the Coast star and mom of three, who turns 38 tomorrow, was pictured hand-in-hand with her new love interest Joshua Hall while strolling through the street of Tulum before renting a scooter to cruise around town! *Shot on July 8, 2021* Pictured: Christina Haack, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Flip or Flop star Christina Haack looks stunning in a pink bikini as she visits a natural swimming hole in Mexico with new boyfriend Joshua Hall. The TV star - who has officially finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead - visited the natural beauty spot in Tulum where she is celebrating her 38th birthday. The photographs emerged after she and the fellow real estate agent became Instagram official when she shared an image of a romantic dinner together. According to reports her ex-husband husband Ant is now dating Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Christina Haack. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768874_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Flip or Flop star Christina Haack looks stunning in a pink bikini as she visits a natural swimming hole in Mexico with new boyfriend Joshua Hall. The TV star - who has officially finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead - visited the natural beauty spot in Tulum where she is celebrating her 38th birthday. The photographs emerged after she and the fellow real estate agent became Instagram official when she shared an image of a romantic dinner together. According to reports her ex-husband husband Ant is now dating Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Christina Haack. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768874_064.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Christina Haack, 39, and Joshua Hall celebrated what appeared to be a fun-filled wedding over Labor Day weekend! The lovebirds, who were previously legally wed, welcomed family and friends to Hawaii to watch them exchange vows for a second time and took to Instagram to share glorious photos. In one photo, which was shared by the bride on Instagram, the newlyweds stood on rocks near water as they embraced and gazed into each other’s eyes.

Christina looked incredible in a white sleeveless lace wedding dress as she had her blonde hair partially pulled back into a braid. Joshua looked handsome in a tan suit and black loafer shoes. Christina’s sons, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 2, who she shares with exes Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, walked her down the aisle in white button-down tops, with bow ties and suspenders, and tan pants. Her daughter, Taylor, 11, who she also shares with Tarek, was also in attendance and wore a pretty white dress.

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall cuddle during a previous hangout. (MEGA)

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊,” Christina wrote in the caption for her Instagram post. She also took to her story to share several more photos of the special day, including snapshots of the wedding party riding around in a golf cart, and her boys posing together while all dressed up.

Before Christina and Joshua’s wonderful wedding, they were secretly married shortly after they got engaged in Sept. 2021. The Flip or Flop star changed her last name to Hall on a real estate license that was obtained by TMZ back in Apr., hinting at their nuptials. She also changed it on her Instagram.

Christina and Joshua first made their romance official when she revealed they had been dating for months in July 2021. They confirmed their engagement two months later when Christina shared photos of them after the engagement in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

