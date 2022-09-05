Christina Haack Marries Joshua Hall In Hawaii: Photos

Christina Haack, 39, and Joshua Hall celebrated what appeared to be a fun-filled wedding over Labor Day weekend! The lovebirds, who were previously legally wed, welcomed family and friends to Hawaii to watch them exchange vows for a second time and took to Instagram to share glorious photos. In one photo, which was shared by the bride on Instagram, the newlyweds stood on rocks near water as they embraced and gazed into each other’s eyes.

Christina looked incredible in a white sleeveless lace wedding dress as she had her blonde hair partially pulled back into a braid. Joshua looked handsome in a tan suit and black loafer shoes. Christina’s sons, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 2, who she shares with exes Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, walked her down the aisle in white button-down tops, with bow ties and suspenders, and tan pants. Her daughter, Taylor, 11, who she also shares with Tarek, was also in attendance and wore a pretty white dress.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊,” Christina wrote in the caption for her Instagram post. She also took to her story to share several more photos of the special day, including snapshots of the wedding party riding around in a golf cart, and her boys posing together while all dressed up.

Before Christina and Joshua’s wonderful wedding, they were secretly married shortly after they got engaged in Sept. 2021. The Flip or Flop star changed her last name to Hall on a real estate license that was obtained by TMZ back in Apr., hinting at their nuptials. She also changed it on her Instagram.

Christina and Joshua first made their romance official when she revealed they had been dating for months in July 2021. They confirmed their engagement two months later when Christina shared photos of them after the engagement in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.