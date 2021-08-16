Breaking News

‘Flip Or Flop’s Christina Haack Sparks Engagement Speculation After Posting & Deleting Ring Photo

Are those wedding bells we hear? ‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina Haack may be engaged to her new boyfriend.

Something seems fishy — and no, it’s not the sea creatures in the ocean behind Flip or Flop star Christina Haack, her boyfriend Joshua Hall, and his mom, who all posed for a sweet new photo over the weekend, while aboard a yacht together. It’s actually the blink-and-you-missed-it picture that Christina first shared on Instagram that now has fans talking about a possible engagement.

In case you missed it, Christina first posted the image above on her social media, and the photo showed her on a yacht with her boyfriend, while sporting a massive diamond ring on that finger. However, Christina quickly deleted the picture and replaced it with a similar photo, which you can see below. But as you can see, there’s no ring in sight in the new photo. So where’d it go? And why is it now gone?

That much is not yet clear, but fans are now speculating that Christina and Josh are engaged. It also seems like maybe they were celebrating the big milestone with a champagne toast on the yacht.

If they are engaged, Christina and Josh are moving pretty quickly in their relationship. They only just went public with their relationship at the start of July and she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead in June. However, Christina did say that she and Josh had been dating “for months” at the time of their coming out.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” Christina said at the time. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Christina’s rep for a comment on her potential engagement, but we did not receive an immediate response.

 